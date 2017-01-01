Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 26, 2023

Entertainment

BTS songs that were sneakily added to K-dramas

DNA can be heard playing in the background during episode 3 of this drama, just before a fight breaks out at a restaurant.

IMAGE: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo –  Blood, Sweat, & Tears

The music for Danger isn’t played, but its music video does make a TV cameo in the lobby of this office building

IMAGE: MBC

Kill Me, Heal Me – Danger

ARMYs were pleasantly surprised when Baek Chul Min‘s character turned out to be a BTS fan. Fire is his ringtone

Image: JTBC

Solomon’s Perjury – Fire

Many of BTS’s hits make great workout songs, so it’s no surprise that Lost can be heard playing at a gym during this scene

IMAGE” KBS2

The Shining Eun Soo – Lost

Run plays in the background as these characters slurp up bowls of convenience store ramen in the web drama Imaginary Cat

IMAGE: MBC

Imaginary Cat – Run

Kim Jung Hyun gifts viewers with an unexpected, but much-appreciated, Boy in Luv dance. BTS’s teen romance anthem is right at home in this high school K-drama

IMAGE: KBS2

School 2017 – Boy in Luv

Yoon Hyun Min‘s character is listening to Save Me while browsing documents until Park Gwang Ho (Choi Jin Hyuk) interrupts him

Tunnel – Save Me

IMAGE: OCN

Fire is currently the most popular BTS music choice for  K-dramas. This powerful, high-energy song helps Park Seo Joon's character get hyped up for his fight in the ring

IMAGE” KBS2

Fight My Way – Fire

BTS is directly mentioned during a conversation between two characters. Secretary Kim gives Duk Hwa a list of gifts young women prefer

Goblin – Boy in Luv

IMAGE: tvN

This cameo really threw viewers for a loop.
In this scene, which takes place in the 1980s, doctors use BTS‘s FAKE LOVE MV to try to wake the main character out of a coma

IMAGE: OCN

Life On Mars – FAKE LOVE MV

