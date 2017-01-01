BTS songs that were sneakily added to K-dramas
DNA can be heard playing in the background during episode 3 of this drama, just before a fight breaks out at a restaurant.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo – Blood, Sweat, & Tears
The music for Danger isn’t played, but its music video does make a TV cameo in the lobby of this office building
Kill Me, Heal Me – Danger
ARMYs were pleasantly surprised when Baek Chul Min‘s character turned out to be a BTS fan. Fire is his ringtone
Solomon’s Perjury – Fire
Many of BTS’s hits make great workout songs, so it’s no surprise that Lost can be heard playing at a gym during this scene
The Shining Eun Soo – Lost
Run plays in the background as these characters slurp up bowls of convenience store ramen in the web drama Imaginary Cat
Imaginary Cat – Run
Kim Jung Hyun gifts viewers with an unexpected, but much-appreciated, Boy in Luv dance. BTS’s teen romance anthem is right at home in this high school K-drama
School 2017 – Boy in Luv
Yoon Hyun Min‘s character is listening to Save Me while browsing documents until Park Gwang Ho (Choi Jin Hyuk) interrupts him
Tunnel – Save Me
Fire is currently the most popular BTS music choice for K-dramas. This powerful, high-energy song helps Park Seo Joon's character get hyped up for his fight in the ring
Fight My Way – Fire
BTS is directly mentioned during a conversation between two characters. Secretary Kim gives Duk Hwa a list of gifts young women prefer
Goblin – Boy in Luv
This cameo really threw viewers for a loop.
In this scene, which takes place in the 1980s, doctors use BTS‘s FAKE LOVE MV to try to wake the main character out of a coma
Life On Mars – FAKE LOVE MV