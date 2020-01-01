Heading 3

BTS' SUGA And His Love For Bollywood

Sugandha Srivastava

june 19, 2023

Entertainment

SUGA also known as Min Yoongi is a rapper, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS

SUGA of BTS

Source: SUGA's Instagram

SUGA's latest album explores his current experiences and personal growth, reflecting on lessons learned from past struggles and seeking love and solace

D-Day

Source: SUGA's Instagram

BTS member SUGA recently expressed his affection for Indian fans 

SUGA’s Live

Source: SUGA's Instagram

After concluding his D-Day tour in Bangkok, SUGA held a live session and addressed a fan's request for a BTS concert in India

Fans’ Request

Source: SUGA's Instagram

Min Yoongi expressed his strong desire to perform in India someday

Desire To Perform 

Source: SUGA's Instagram

During the live session, SUGA acknowledged fans' comments and expressed his intention to visit various places, including India and mentioned his love for Bollywood films 

Bollywood Movies

Source: SUGA's Instagram

Indian BTS ARMY fans flooded Twitter with excitement as SUGA mentioned India and expressed his love for Bollywood films causing celebration among fans

Desi Army Reaction

Source: SUGA's Instagram

BTS had plans for a Mumbai concert in 2020 as part of their world tour but it got canceled due to COVID-19

BTS Concert In India

Source: SUGA's Instagram

Previously, Jimin has also delighted his Indian fans by revealing that he has watched the beloved Indian film, 3 Idiots, increasing their anticipation for BTS' visit 

3 Idiots

Source: SUGA's Instagram

BTS members have often acknowledged the support of their Indian fans while expressing their desire to visit India for concerts

Indian ARMY

Source: SUGA's Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here