SUGA also known as Min Yoongi is a rapper, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS
SUGA's latest album explores his current experiences and personal growth, reflecting on lessons learned from past struggles and seeking love and solace
BTS member SUGA recently expressed his affection for Indian fans
After concluding his D-Day tour in Bangkok, SUGA held a live session and addressed a fan's request for a BTS concert in India
Min Yoongi expressed his strong desire to perform in India someday
During the live session, SUGA acknowledged fans' comments and expressed his intention to visit various places, including India and mentioned his love for Bollywood films
Indian BTS ARMY fans flooded Twitter with excitement as SUGA mentioned India and expressed his love for Bollywood films causing celebration among fans
BTS had plans for a Mumbai concert in 2020 as part of their world tour but it got canceled due to COVID-19
Previously, Jimin has also delighted his Indian fans by revealing that he has watched the beloved Indian film, 3 Idiots, increasing their anticipation for BTS' visit
BTS members have often acknowledged the support of their Indian fans while expressing their desire to visit India for concerts
