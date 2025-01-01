Heading 3

BTS' SUGA confirms military enlistment

On September 17, BTS' SUGA's military enlistment date was confirmed in a new notice shared by BIGHIT MUSIC

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

BTS member SUGA will enlist for mandatory military service in South Korea by the end of the week

SUGA will be beginning his military service on September 22

The announcement continued: “There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp”

During a later live session, he told ARMY his enlistment was not something to cry about, and reminded them that they’d meet again in 2025

He will be the third member of the group, following Jin and J-Hope to enlist in the South Korean military

SUGA’s military enlistment news comes after his episode of V for Suchwita went live last week. V was the last member of BTS to appear on SUGA’s chat show

His solo album D-DAY marked the end of his ‘Agust D’ trilogy. The album is one of the biggest-selling ones for a K-pop soloist

SUGA also debuted a new hairstyle after chopping off his long locks during the live session, similar to the one in this image

According to RM’s statement of reuniting in 2025, we can expect all the other members to finish their enlistments by then

