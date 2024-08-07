BTS' SUGA DUI case: 10 key moments so far
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
On August 7, 2024, Yonhap reported that SUGA was under investigation for DUI after being found alone on the streets, having fallen from an electric kickboard
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Initial Report
SUGA’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was found to be over 0.08%, leading to the revocation of his driver’s license
Breathalyzer Test
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Police Investigation
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
SUGA issued a public apology on Weverse, expressing regret for his actions
Public Apology
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Initial CCTV footage aired by JTBC was later claimed to be incorrect, leading to further scrutiny
CCTV Footage Controversy
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
DongA Ilbo released new footage, which was confirmed to be the correct one
Correct Footage Released
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The police confirmed that SUGA’s driver’s license was officially revoked due to the high BAC level
License Revocation
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
There was significant public and fan backlash, with some calling for SUGA’s withdrawal from BTS
Public Backlash
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Discussions arose about how this incident might affect SUGA’s mandatory military service
Military Service Impact
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The case is still under investigation, with potential legal consequences pending
Ongoing Legal Proceedings
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC