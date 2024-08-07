Heading 3

august 20, 2024

BTS' SUGA DUI case: 10 key moments so far

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

 On August 7, 2024, Yonhap reported that SUGA was under investigation for DUI after being found alone on the streets, having fallen from an electric kickboard

Image:   BIGHIT MUSIC

Initial Report

 SUGA’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was found to be over 0.08%, leading to the revocation of his driver’s license

Breathalyzer Test

Image:   BIGHIT MUSIC

Police Investigation

Image:   BIGHIT MUSIC

 SUGA issued a public apology on Weverse, expressing regret for his actions

Public Apology

Image:   BIGHIT MUSIC

Initial CCTV footage aired by JTBC was later claimed to be incorrect, leading to further scrutiny

CCTV Footage Controversy

Image:   BIGHIT MUSIC

 DongA Ilbo released new footage, which was confirmed to be the correct one

Correct Footage Released

Image:   BIGHIT MUSIC

The police confirmed that SUGA’s driver’s license was officially revoked due to the high BAC level

License Revocation

Image:   BIGHIT MUSIC

 There was significant public and fan backlash, with some calling for SUGA’s withdrawal from BTS

Public Backlash

Image:   BIGHIT MUSIC

Discussions arose about how this incident might affect SUGA’s mandatory military service

Military Service Impact

Image:   BIGHIT MUSIC

The case is still under investigation, with potential legal consequences pending

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Image:   BIGHIT MUSIC

