BTS’ SUGA: Top 10 songs to listen to
The Diablo IV anthem, a dark-themed single by Halsey featuring SUGA, is an electro-pop track with strong beats. With SUGA’s rap, the song raises to another level
Image: Capitol Records
Lilith (ft. SUGA of BTS)
Agust D, the dissing lit track from the first mixtape of a trilogy, is a power-injecting rap song with SUGA calling out haters, and angrily rapping about what he is made up of
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Agust D
That That is a song not to be missed ever. It is an energetic shot from PSY and SUGA, with catchy verses and electro-dance-pop beats. It will have you up in no time
Image: P NATION
That That (prod.& feat. SUGA of BTS)
MAX’s Blueberry Eyes featuring SUGA is a beautiful romantic song with popping upbeat music declaring love and admiration. SUGA’s verse becomes the blueberry on top
Image: Colour Vision Records
Blueberry Eyes (feat. SUGA of BTS)
Haegeum by Agust D, SUGA’s alias, is a powerful hip-hop song with lyrics focusing on freedom and liberation from restricting ideals, with captivating raps, and intense music
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Haegeum
AMYGDALA describes an inner war between SUGA and his painful past, with strong electro-house music, and heart-rending lyrics, the song is utterly moving, a must-listen
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
AMYGDALA
A tear-jerking song with legendary composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and WOOSUNG, with SUGA’s rap has lyrics helping others pass the tiring obstacles he once has faced, telling them to dream no matter what
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Snooze (feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, WOOSUNG of The Rose)
Strong raging rap songs are what you expect and are served from Agust D. give it to me, a powerful fiery rap song dissing people who push others down with beasty eccentric background music
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
give it to me
People by Agust D reflects on people, love, and life; the song is with a subdued beat, musical instrument-laced music, moving lyrics, and a captivating hook that touches hearts
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
People
Daechwita bursts with Agust D’s fierce persona, taking a shot at haters and fake rappers, while he rises like a king, a boss with a hip-hop base, percussion music, and high-powered raps
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Daechwita