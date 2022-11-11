Heading 3

BTS: SUGA’s
 Best hair colors

Ayushi Agrawal

Nov 09, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Fans of the group would know just how iconic this look from SUGA was!

Mint 

Image: News1

Image: News1

Copper

This was a power move by the rapper!

Image: News1

Fans compared him to his pet dog Holly and we can spot the resemblance!

Fluffy

Image: News1

This hair color with those piercings? We are in awe.

Blonde

Image: News1

Can someone please check the condition of our heart? It’s racing!

A wonder

Image: News1

The innocence is almost palpable.

Cute

Image: News1

Caught

It’s surprising how he can look so adorable!

He somehow manages to look even more handsome with this.

Disheveled 

Image: News1

Image: News1

Channeling his inner bauble energy!

Aqua

Image: News1

This SUGA was one for the books!

Spectacled

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Top female K-pop 4th generation maknaes

Click Here