Heading 3

BTS’ SUGA’s Inspiring
Life Story

Sugandha Srivastava

April 14, 2023

Entertainment

SUGA (Min Yoongi), a rapper in BTS, is also a talented producer and songwriter. He overcame many struggles to pursue his dreams, making his life story an inspirational one

SUGA of BTS

Source: BTS Instagram

BTS star SUGA has worked immensely hard, even under the most severe of circumstances to reach where he is today. From battling a shoulder energy to going through depression, he has come a long way

Epitome of Hardwork

Source: BTS Instagram

SUGA auditioned at BigHit Entertainment and got through after facing initial resistance from his parents. But even then, life wasn’t all smooth sailing for him

The Audition

Source: BTS Instagram

After three years of training, he renewed his contract with Big Hit as a songwriter. Fellow trainees and now-bandmates provided positive energy and they developed a close friendship

Friendship with BTS

Source: BTS Instagram

He had to take up part-time jobs to sustain himself, even having to choose between eating and taking the bus at times. He once mentioned that he would sell his lyrics for cheap just to get some pocket money

Food or Bus

Source: BTS Instagram

Back when SUGA was working as a delivery boy, he sustained a shoulder injury, leaving him in pain for years

Injury 

Source: BTS Instagram

As a result of his injury, the rapper had to get surgery to repair his torn shoulder. This is something that he got done only a few years back, taking a brief hiatus from group 

Surgery

Source: BTS Instagram

And as you would so have it, despite his numerous struggles, today he is known worldwide as SUGA of the iconic band BTS

SUGA’s Journey

Source: BTS Instagram

In fact, SUGA is also the ambassador of one of the biggest luxury fashion houses of the world- Valentino and the global ambassador for NBA, it being his favourite sport

Valentino Boy

Source: BTS Instagram

As for his current activities, the rapper is all set to embark on a world tour. He will also be dropping a new album and documentary in the meantime

World Tour Alert

Source: BTS Instagram

