SUGA (Min Yoongi), a rapper in BTS, is also a talented producer and songwriter. He overcame many struggles to pursue his dreams, making his life story an inspirational one
SUGA of BTS
BTS star SUGA has worked immensely hard, even under the most severe of circumstances to reach where he is today. From battling a shoulder energy to going through depression, he has come a long way
Epitome of Hardwork
SUGA auditioned at BigHit Entertainment and got through after facing initial resistance from his parents. But even then, life wasn’t all smooth sailing for him
The Audition
After three years of training, he renewed his contract with Big Hit as a songwriter. Fellow trainees and now-bandmates provided positive energy and they developed a close friendship
Friendship with BTS
He had to take up part-time jobs to sustain himself, even having to choose between eating and taking the bus at times. He once mentioned that he would sell his lyrics for cheap just to get some pocket money
Food or Bus
Back when SUGA was working as a delivery boy, he sustained a shoulder injury, leaving him in pain for years
Injury
As a result of his injury, the rapper had to get surgery to repair his torn shoulder. This is something that he got done only a few years back, taking a brief hiatus from group
Surgery
And as you would so have it, despite his numerous struggles, today he is known worldwide as SUGA of the iconic band BTS
SUGA’s Journey
In fact, SUGA is also the ambassador of one of the biggest luxury fashion houses of the world- Valentino and the global ambassador for NBA, it being his favourite sport
Valentino Boy
As for his current activities, the rapper is all set to embark on a world tour. He will also be dropping a new album and documentary in the meantime
World Tour Alert
