BTS' SUGA's journey from GLOSS to AGUST D
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Young Yoongi & Hip Hop Love:
Even before BTS, Min Yoongi (aka Suga) loved hip hop. Inspired by artists like Epik High, he started writing lyrics at 13!
By 17, Yoongi was already producing music and rapping underground as "Gloss." The name reflects his birth name, Yoon-gi, which means "gloss" or "shine."
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Birth of Gloss:
Gloss wasn't alone! He was part of a crew called D-Town, performing and celebrating hip hop culture in their hometown of Daegu, South Korea.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
D-Town Crew:
The underground music scene can be tough. Though D-Town isn't active anymore, their passion for music helped shape Suga's journey.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Early Struggles:
Yoongi's talent caught the eye of Big Hit Entertainment, leading him to become a member of BTS. This opened doors to a whole new world!
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Joining BTS:
As BTS rose to fame, Suga became known for his powerful rapping, songwriting, and producing skills. He thrived within the group.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Suga, the BTS Rapper:
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Despite BTS' success, Suga felt a pull to explore music with more personal themes and raw emotions, something that might not fit perfectly with BTS' style.
The Desire for More:
In 2016, Suga created "Agust D," a new persona for his solo work. "Agust D" comes from DT (Daegu Town, his hometown) and Suga spelled backward.
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Birth of Agust D:
Using "Agust D," Suga dropped a free mixtape on SoundCloud in 2016. It explored darker themes, social issues, and personal struggles, showcasing a different side of his artistry.
Agust D Mixtape:
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
Today, Suga balances both worlds. He's a beloved member of BTS and a respected solo artist as Agust D. This allows him to express himself in different ways!
Two Sides of the Coin:
Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC