BTS' SUGA’s quotes to comfort you
Of course I want to be a good person. But it’s impossible for me to be liked by everyone. That would be me being greedy
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Every moment is memorable to me

Age and gender, nationality and religion, what language you use - all of that isn’t important to me

Life is tough, and things don't always work out well, but we should be brave and go on with our lives

There can only be so many people that a single human meets in his/her lifetime. But I get to perform in front of a crowd a thousand times more than that. I take great pride in it


We’re not winning on our own. Our fans are taking us to victories
Stay innocent, be naive. But still dream big. Dream big to the point that it is beyond your ability and endeavor to achieve it. So dream big and don’t lose your innocence

Our greatest influence, and where we draw our strength and our comfort and our joy is the fans

From now on, we want to put on even cooler performances, be cooler, be better, so look forward to it. Please, always look forward to it

Those who don’t have a dream, it’s okay. It’s okay if you don’t have a dream. You just have to be happy
