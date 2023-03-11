Heading 3
BTS’ SUGA’s solo collaborations
Vedangi Joshi
mar 11, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: SUGA’s Instagram
So Far Away (feat. Suran)
So Far Away is a song by Agust D aka SUGA’s alias featuring Suran, this song was released on 16 August 2016 and it is the 10th and last track featured on his mixtape Agust D
Image Credit: Suran’s Instagram
Suran - Wine (Prod. by SUGA and Feat. Changmo)
After the success of their song So Far Away SUGA and Suran joined forces again, this time SUGA was taking part as a producer
Image Credit: Lee Sora’s Instagram
Lee Sora - Song Request
Song Request is a track by Lee Sora with SUGA acting as co-lyricist, it also marked SUGA’s first collaboration as a featuring artist
Image Credit: Epik High’s Instagram
Epik High - Eternal Sunshine (Prod. SUGA)
This collaboration was a big reward for SUGA and Epik High fans, the song was from the album ‘Sleepless in _________’ which was released in 2019
Image Credit: P NATION
Heize - We Don’t Talk Together (Prod. SUGA and feat. Giriboy)
Another song where SUGA played the role of a producer, this mellow tune fits perfectly with the story of two people who have grown apart because of their lack of communication
Image Credit: Halsey’s Instagram
Halsey - Suga’s Interlude
American singer Halsey is a good friend of BTS, featuring in their title track ‘Boy With Luv. SUGA was offered to be part of Halsey’s latest album and wrote his verse in Korean
Image Credit: EDAM Entertainment
IU - eight (Prod. and feat SUGA)
This is one of his best collabs, this song will take you back to your twenties, two talented singers gave their fans the best masterpiece
Image Credit: Max’s Instagram
Agust D - Burn It ( Feat. MAX )
One from SUGA’s second mixtape D-2, Burn It was released on 22 May 2020, MAX’s English lyrics add different magic to the song
Image Credit: Kim Jong Wan’s Instagram
Agust D - Dear My Friend (Feat. Kim Jong Wan)
Another song from the mixtape D-2 featuring Kim Jong Wan, it tells the story of two friends remembering their old days
Image Credit: P NATION
PSY- That That ( Prod. and Feat by SUGA )
On April 29 PSY made his long-awaited return with his new album PSY 9th and its title track That That, with SUGA making his first cameo in a non-BTS music video
