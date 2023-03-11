Heading 3

BTS’ SUGA’s solo collaborations 

Image Credit: SUGA’s Instagram 

So Far Away (feat. Suran) 

So Far Away is a song by Agust D aka SUGA’s alias featuring Suran, this song was released on 16 August 2016 and it is the 10th and last track featured on his mixtape Agust  D

Image Credit: Suran’s Instagram

 Suran - Wine (Prod. by SUGA and Feat. Changmo) 

After the success of their song So Far Away SUGA and Suran joined forces again, this time SUGA was taking part as a producer 

Image Credit: Lee Sora’s Instagram 

 Lee Sora - Song Request

Song Request is a track by Lee Sora with SUGA acting as co-lyricist, it also marked SUGA’s first collaboration as a featuring artist 

Image Credit: Epik High’s Instagram

Epik High - Eternal Sunshine (Prod. SUGA) 

This collaboration was a big reward for SUGA and Epik High fans, the song was from the album ‘Sleepless in _________’ which was released in 2019 

 Image Credit: P NATION 

Heize - We Don’t Talk Together (Prod. SUGA and feat. Giriboy) 

Another song where SUGA played the role of a producer, this mellow tune fits perfectly with the story of two people who have grown apart because of their lack of communication 

Image Credit: Halsey’s Instagram

 Halsey - Suga’s Interlude

American singer Halsey is a good friend of BTS, featuring in their title track ‘Boy With Luv. SUGA was offered to be part of Halsey’s latest album and wrote his verse in Korean 

Image Credit: EDAM Entertainment 

 IU - eight (Prod. and feat SUGA) 

This is one of his best collabs, this song will take you back to your twenties, two talented singers gave their fans the best masterpiece 

Image Credit: Max’s Instagram

 Agust D - Burn It ( Feat. MAX ) 

One from SUGA’s second mixtape D-2, Burn It was released on 22 May 2020, MAX’s English lyrics add different magic to the song 

Image Credit: Kim Jong Wan’s Instagram

Agust D - Dear My Friend (Feat. Kim Jong Wan) 

Another song from the mixtape D-2 featuring Kim Jong Wan, it tells the story of two friends remembering their old days 

Image Credit: P NATION

PSY- That That ( Prod. and Feat by SUGA ) 

On April 29 PSY made his long-awaited return with his new album PSY 9th and its title track That That, with SUGA making his first cameo in a non-BTS music video

