Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

june 22, 2024

Entertainment

BTS Summer playlist

Butter is a catchy dance-pop track that kicks off with an infectious bass line and vibrant synth melody, instantly evoking the carefree spirit of summer

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Butter

In Fire, BTS showcases their swagger and powerful dance skills while also delighting fans with glimpses of their undeniable charm and handsome appearances

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fire

BTS' explosive hit, Dynamite is the ultimate anthem for summer parties and beach bonfires

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite

This song is such a vibe, making you just want to grab someone and hit the dance floor. It's a pure adrenaline rush from start to finish!

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Outro: Wings

With its infectious melodies and lively rhythm, Boy With Luv sets the ideal backdrop for summer flings and romantic adventures

Boy With Luv

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS and Ed Sheeran delivered the ultimate chill-out track this year, perfect for those moments when you need to unwind during a drive. Just hit play for instant peace

Make It Right

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

With its relaxed vibe and calming melody, it's the perfect tune for easygoing days lounging in the sun or hanging out with fellow ARMY friends

Paradise

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

When it's hot and dull outside, crank up this fan-favorite song for an instant energy boost. The chorus will have you dancing solo in no time

Permission To Dance

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Stay Gold is more than just a song; it's the perfect anthem for cherishing the golden moments of summer

Stay Gold

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

The ultimate summer track that transports you to cruising down the highway with the windows down and the wind in your hair

Go Go

Images credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here