BTS Summer playlist
Butter is a catchy dance-pop track that kicks off with an infectious bass line and vibrant synth melody, instantly evoking the carefree spirit of summer
Butter
In Fire, BTS showcases their swagger and powerful dance skills while also delighting fans with glimpses of their undeniable charm and handsome appearances
Fire
BTS' explosive hit, Dynamite is the ultimate anthem for summer parties and beach bonfires
Dynamite
This song is such a vibe, making you just want to grab someone and hit the dance floor. It's a pure adrenaline rush from start to finish!
Outro: Wings
With its infectious melodies and lively rhythm, Boy With Luv sets the ideal backdrop for summer flings and romantic adventures
Boy With Luv
BTS and Ed Sheeran delivered the ultimate chill-out track this year, perfect for those moments when you need to unwind during a drive. Just hit play for instant peace
Make It Right
With its relaxed vibe and calming melody, it's the perfect tune for easygoing days lounging in the sun or hanging out with fellow ARMY friends
Paradise
When it's hot and dull outside, crank up this fan-favorite song for an instant energy boost. The chorus will have you dancing solo in no time
Permission To Dance
Stay Gold is more than just a song; it's the perfect anthem for cherishing the golden moments of summer
Stay Gold
The ultimate summer track that transports you to cruising down the highway with the windows down and the wind in your hair
Go Go
