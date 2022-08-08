Heading 3

BTS taking over the world

Ayushi Agrawal

AUGUST 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

The boy group began small, by first appearing at KCON to test out their global reach

KCON

Image: Getty Images

Their first big win internationally, this was the start of the phenomenon known as BTS

Billboard Music Awards

Image: Getty Images

After that, BTS was invited to numerous award shows for their attendance and to let the world know just how wide their influence is

Award shows

Image: Getty Images

The South Korean musicians have gone around radio stations in the USA to broaden their audience base

Radio play

Image: Getty Images

New Year

BTS brought in their 2021 by performing at ‘Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve’ surrounded by countless fans

Image: Getty Images

Working with artist from all over the music industry, BTS have made a sparkling discography and loyal friends

Collaborations

 Getty Images

Looking butter-y, the seven members dressed for the occasion with the right colored outfits for a performance of their uber-popular track

Smooth like Butter

Image: Getty Images

BTS were announced as the rightful owners of the Artist of the Year award at the 2021 American Music Awards, creating history

Artist of the Year

Image: Getty Images

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards saw BTS’ in-person attendance as nominated artists for the first time

GRAMMY Awards

Image: Getty Images

The seven members head to Washington D.C on May 31, 2022 for a chat with POTUS Biden at the White House

White House

