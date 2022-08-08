Heading 3
BTS taking over the world
Ayushi Agrawal
AUGUST 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
The boy group began small, by first appearing at KCON to test out their global reach
KCON
Image: Getty Images
Their first big win internationally, this was the start of the phenomenon known as BTS
Billboard Music Awards
Image: Getty Images
After that, BTS was invited to numerous award shows for their attendance and to let the world know just how wide their influence is
Award shows
Image: Getty Images
The South Korean musicians have gone around radio stations in the USA to broaden their audience base
Radio play
Image: Getty Images
New Year
BTS brought in their 2021 by performing at ‘Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve’ surrounded by countless fans
Image: Getty Images
Working with artist from all over the music industry, BTS have made a sparkling discography and loyal friends
Collaborations
Getty Images
Looking butter-y, the seven members dressed for the occasion with the right colored outfits for a performance of their uber-popular track
Smooth like Butter
Image: Getty Images
BTS were announced as the rightful owners of the Artist of the Year award at the 2021 American Music Awards, creating history
Artist of the Year
Image: Getty Images
The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards saw BTS’ in-person attendance as nominated artists for the first time
GRAMMY Awards
Image: Getty Images
The seven members head to Washington D.C on May 31, 2022 for a chat with POTUS Biden at the White House
White House
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best K-dramas of 2021