Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 26, 2024

Entertainment

BTS to BLACKPINK: 10 K-pop tunes to bop to

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

An upbeat anthem with infectious energy, perfect for dancing and singing along. BTS delivers yet another chart-topper with their signature charm

BLACKPINK's fierce vocals and powerful beats make this track irresistible. It's a bold and empowering song that demands attention and gets you moving

Image: YG Entertainment

How You Like That by BLACKPINK: 

With its captivating melody and sultry vocals, Psycho is a hypnotic blend of pop and R&B that keeps you grooving from start to finish

Image: SM Entertainment

Psycho by Red Velvet: 

BTS ignites the dance floor with Fire, a high-energy track bursting with electrifying beats and addictive hooks that compel you to move

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fire by BTS: 

BLACKPINK's playful charisma shines in this catchy tune, blending pop and EDM elements to create a summer anthem that's impossible to resist

Image: YG Entertainment

As If It's Your Last by BLACKPINK: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS teams up with Halsey for a fun and flirty pop banger that exudes joy and charm. It's a feel-good track that's perfect for any occasion

Boy With Luv by BTS feat. Halsey: 

This sweet and sassy collaboration serves up delicious pop vibes with catchy hooks and infectious energy, making it a must-add to your playlist

Image: YG Entertainment

Ice Cream by BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez: 

EXO delivers a powerful performance with Monster, a dark and edgy track filled with intense beats and captivating vocals that command your attention

Monster by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

BTS brings the heat with Mic Drop, a hard-hitting anthem fueled by swagger and confidence, guaranteed to get you hyped up and ready to conquer the world

Mic Drop by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK's fierce anthem packs a punch with its bold beats and empowering lyrics, inspiring you to unleash your inner strength and dance like nobody's watching

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here