BTS to BLACKPINK: 10 K-pop tunes to bop to
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
An upbeat anthem with infectious energy, perfect for dancing and singing along. BTS delivers yet another chart-topper with their signature charm
BLACKPINK's fierce vocals and powerful beats make this track irresistible. It's a bold and empowering song that demands attention and gets you moving
Image: YG Entertainment
How You Like That by BLACKPINK:
With its captivating melody and sultry vocals, Psycho is a hypnotic blend of pop and R&B that keeps you grooving from start to finish
Image: SM Entertainment
Psycho by Red Velvet:
BTS ignites the dance floor with Fire, a high-energy track bursting with electrifying beats and addictive hooks that compel you to move
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Fire by BTS:
BLACKPINK's playful charisma shines in this catchy tune, blending pop and EDM elements to create a summer anthem that's impossible to resist
Image: YG Entertainment
As If It's Your Last by BLACKPINK:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS teams up with Halsey for a fun and flirty pop banger that exudes joy and charm. It's a feel-good track that's perfect for any occasion
Boy With Luv by BTS feat. Halsey:
This sweet and sassy collaboration serves up delicious pop vibes with catchy hooks and infectious energy, making it a must-add to your playlist
Image: YG Entertainment
Ice Cream by BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez:
EXO delivers a powerful performance with Monster, a dark and edgy track filled with intense beats and captivating vocals that command your attention
Monster by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
BTS brings the heat with Mic Drop, a hard-hitting anthem fueled by swagger and confidence, guaranteed to get you hyped up and ready to conquer the world
Mic Drop by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK's fierce anthem packs a punch with its bold beats and empowering lyrics, inspiring you to unleash your inner strength and dance like nobody's watching
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment