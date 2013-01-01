Heading 3

Ayushi Saxena

september 23 2023

Entertainment

BTS: Top 10 hip-hop tracks

It is an unofficial song by BTS' RM, SUGA,and J-Hope. The song was released in 2018 as a part of BTS Festa Celebrations

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

DDAENG

Released by BTS, in April 2015. It is the fifth track from their third mini album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.1

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

DOPE

The song was released in June 2022. It is the first track from their second CD of the anthology album, Proof

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Run BTS

The song released in September 2017 is one of the most iconic songs by BTS. It is the seventh track from fifth mini album, Love Yourself: Her

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

MIC DROP

IDOL was released in August 2018. It was the title track from their second compilation album, Love Yourself: Answer

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

IDOL 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Pre-released in 2020, it was the eleventh digital single by BTS. The song was later revealed to be part of the Map Of The Soul: 7 album

Black Swan 

The song was released in 2013, the year BTS made its debut. It is the debut single from their album 2 Cool 4 Skool

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

We are Bulletproof Pt.2

An iconic song by BTS, it was released in September 2017. It is one of the title tracks of their mini album Love Yourself: Her

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

DNA

It is one of the tracks given by BTS member Jungkook on the group's album Map of the Soul: 7. It was BTS' fourth studio album

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

My Time

The song has been adapted by BTS from J. Cole's Born Sinner. It was released unofficially in July 2013. It was remastered again and officially released in 2022 as a part of PROOF album

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BORN SINGER

