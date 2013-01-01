BTS: Top 10 hip-hop tracks
It is an unofficial song by BTS' RM, SUGA,and J-Hope. The song was released in 2018 as a part of BTS Festa Celebrations
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
DDAENG
Released by BTS, in April 2015. It is the fifth track from their third mini album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.1
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
DOPE
The song was released in June 2022. It is the first track from their second CD of the anthology album, Proof
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Run BTS
The song released in September 2017 is one of the most iconic songs by BTS. It is the seventh track from fifth mini album, Love Yourself: Her
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
MIC DROP
IDOL was released in August 2018. It was the title track from their second compilation album, Love Yourself: Answer
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
IDOL
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Pre-released in 2020, it was the eleventh digital single by BTS. The song was later revealed to be part of the Map Of The Soul: 7 album
Black Swan
The song was released in 2013, the year BTS made its debut. It is the debut single from their album 2 Cool 4 Skool
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
We are Bulletproof Pt.2
An iconic song by BTS, it was released in September 2017. It is one of the title tracks of their mini album Love Yourself: Her
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
DNA
It is one of the tracks given by BTS member Jungkook on the group's album Map of the Soul: 7. It was BTS' fourth studio album
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
My Time
The song has been adapted by BTS from J. Cole's Born Sinner. It was released unofficially in July 2013. It was remastered again and officially released in 2022 as a part of PROOF album
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BORN SINGER