BTS’ top 10 underrated songs
This song delves into the feeling of loneliness and the metaphor of the 52-hertz whale, known as the loneliest whale in the world
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Whalien 52
Rain is among BTS' finest tracks on Dark & Wild, featuring a jazzy piano melody and the members' gentle vocals, set against the backdrop of rain sounds
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Rain
A soulful and heartfelt song that conveys the pain of losing someone and the desire to hold onto precious memories
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Hold Me Tight
With a captivating melody, the song's motivating lyrics inspire listeners to persist and reach their life goals
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Tomorrow
This song is a catchy earworm with profound meaning. BTS emphasizes that while society often promotes big dreams, they believe in celebrating all dreams, no matter how small they may be
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Paradise
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
This song criticizes materialism and societal pressures faced by youth, delivering a powerful message
Spine Breaker
This is the ultimate feel-good song. It's not only catchy but also captures the joy of achieving your dreams in its lyrics
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
2nd Grade
Known for its poetic lyrics and melancholic melody, this track reflects on the fleeting nature of time and memories
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Autumn Leaves
In this song, BTS proudly showcases their roots while expressing interest in a new crush. They deliver their lines in satoori or the dialects from their respective hometowns
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Where You From
The song delves into the theme of seeking solace in one's personal space during tough times, portraying the concept of turning a room into a haven of hope and creativity
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Fly to My Room