Pratyusha Dash

september 22 2023

Entertainment

BTS’ top 10 underrated songs

This song delves into the feeling of loneliness and the metaphor of the 52-hertz whale, known as the loneliest whale in the world

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Whalien 52 

Rain is among BTS' finest tracks on Dark & Wild, featuring a jazzy piano melody and the members' gentle vocals, set against the backdrop of rain sounds

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Rain

 A soulful and heartfelt song that conveys the pain of losing someone and the desire to hold onto precious memories

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Hold Me Tight 

With a captivating melody, the song's motivating lyrics inspire listeners to persist and reach their life goals

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Tomorrow

This song is a catchy earworm with profound meaning. BTS emphasizes that while society often promotes big dreams, they believe in celebrating all dreams, no matter how small they may be

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Paradise

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

This song criticizes materialism and societal pressures faced by youth, delivering a powerful message

Spine Breaker

This is the ultimate feel-good song. It's not only catchy but also captures the joy of achieving your dreams in its lyrics

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

2nd Grade

 Known for its poetic lyrics and melancholic melody, this track reflects on the fleeting nature of time and memories

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Autumn Leaves

In this song, BTS proudly showcases their roots while expressing interest in a new crush. They deliver their lines in satoori or the dialects from their respective hometowns

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Where You From

The song delves into the theme of seeking solace in one's personal space during tough times, portraying the concept of turning a room into a haven of hope and creativity

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fly to My Room

