Pujya Doss

august 26, 2023

Entertainment

BTS’ V wins Best OST Release of the Year

A highly looked-forward-to category, it had some fierce competition from fellow singers

Best OST Release of the Year

This is the OST of the K-drama Our Beloved Summer which won many hearts when it aired on SBS TV

Christmas Tree

Image: Choi Woo Shik’s Instagram

Starring Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi this is the story of two former love birds getting pulled back in front of the camera after many years

Our Beloved Summer

Image: Choi Woo Shik’s Instagram

Choi Woo Shik starred in many successful movies including Train to Busan, and Parasite, and won many hearts

Choi Woo Shik

Image: Choi Woo Shik’s Instagram

She is a versatile actress who has done many wonderful dramas including Itaewon Class, The Witch, and Soulmate

Kim Da Mi

Image: Kim Da Mi’s Instagram

The OST was sung by the best friend of the lead Choi Woo Shik from the biggest boyband BTS known as V aka Kim Taehyung

The Singer

Image: V’s Instagram

He added soul to the music with his voice making it sound as sweet as honey for the audience 

Image: V’s Instagram

BTS’ V

Christmas Tree has topped the charts in South Korea and has been streamed millions of times across the globe

Image: SBS

Popularity 

Christmas Tree is a truly special song that has captured the hearts of fans around the world. It is a deserving winner of the Best OST Release of the Year award

Winner Christmas Tree

Images: SBS 

Congratulations to V on winning the Best OST Release of the Year award for Christmas Tree. This is a well-deserved honor for a truly beautiful and moving song.

Congratulations to V!

Image: SBS TV

