BTS’ V wins Best OST Release of the Year
A highly looked-forward-to category, it had some fierce competition from fellow singers
Best OST Release of the Year
This is the OST of the K-drama Our Beloved Summer which won many hearts when it aired on SBS TV
Christmas Tree
Starring Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi this is the story of two former love birds getting pulled back in front of the camera after many years
Our Beloved Summer
Choi Woo Shik starred in many successful movies including Train to Busan, and Parasite, and won many hearts
Choi Woo Shik
She is a versatile actress who has done many wonderful dramas including Itaewon Class, The Witch, and Soulmate
Kim Da Mi
The OST was sung by the best friend of the lead Choi Woo Shik from the biggest boyband BTS known as V aka Kim Taehyung
The Singer
He added soul to the music with his voice making it sound as sweet as honey for the audience
BTS’ V
Christmas Tree has topped the charts in South Korea and has been streamed millions of times across the globe
Popularity
Christmas Tree is a truly special song that has captured the hearts of fans around the world. It is a deserving winner of the Best OST Release of the Year award
Winner Christmas Tree
Congratulations to V on winning the Best OST Release of the Year award for Christmas Tree. This is a well-deserved honor for a truly beautiful and moving song.
Congratulations to V!
