BTS V's appearances for solo debut promo
BTS V recently unveiled his solo album Layover with the title track, Slow Dancing
BTS V’s Layover
The album has a total of 6 tracks namely Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, Slow Dancing Piano Version, and For Us
The singer recently featured in IU’s talk show IU’s Palette to talk about Layover, his acting plans, and more
BTS' V charismatically performed Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, and Love Me Again on Naver's NPOP music show after his album release
V appeared on Running Man to promote Layover, joining in for fun games with the cast and having a blast
V appeared on fellow bandmate SUGA's talk show, Suchwita, on September 11. The highly anticipated episode delighted fans with heartwarming moments between SUGA and V
V shared his current top 9 favorite K-pop songs during a special episode on ‘Spotify's K-Pop On!’ YouTube channel while promoting his solo album, Layover
He also made a recent guest appearance on tvN's You Quiz On The Block, hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho
The BTS member made a surprise appearance on a recent episode of Dingo Story, where he spent a day with a lucky fan
On September 2, PIXID released a new video featuring BTS' V, where he playfully cosplayed as a cat owner to blend in with fellow cat enthusiasts. The video was filled with delightful and amusing moments
