september 13, 2023

BTS V's appearances for solo debut promo 

BTS V recently unveiled his solo album Layover with the title track, Slow Dancing 

BTS V’s Layover

Image: V’s Instagram

The album has a total of 6 tracks namely Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, Slow Dancing Piano Version, and For Us

Tracks

Image: V’s Instagram

The singer recently featured in IU’s talk show IU’s Palette to talk about Layover, his acting plans, and more

IU’s Palette

Image: IU’s official Twitter

BTS' V charismatically performed Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, and Love Me Again on Naver's NPOP music show after his album release

Naver’s NPOP

Image: BTS Official X

V appeared on Running Man to promote Layover, joining in for fun games with the cast and having a blast

Running Man

Image:  BTS Official X

Suchwita

Image: BTS Official X

V appeared on fellow bandmate SUGA's talk show, Suchwita, on September 11. The highly anticipated episode delighted fans with heartwarming moments between SUGA and V

V shared his current top 9 favorite K-pop songs during a special episode on ‘Spotify's K-Pop On!’ YouTube channel while promoting his solo album, Layover

Image: V’s Instagram

Spotipoly

He also made a recent guest appearance on tvN's You Quiz On The Block, hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho

Image: BTS Official X

You Quiz On The Block

The BTS member made a surprise appearance on a recent episode of Dingo Story, where he spent a day with a lucky fan

Dingo Story

Image: BTS Official X

On September 2, PIXID released a new video featuring BTS' V, where he playfully cosplayed as a cat owner to blend in with fellow cat enthusiasts. The video was filled with delightful and amusing moments

PIXID

Image: BTS Official X

