Ayushi Saxena

september 16, 2023

Fashion

BTS' V's fashion for Layover promotions

BTS' V released his debut solo album Layover on September 8 through BIGHIT MUSIC with a lead single, Slow Dancing. 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Layover by BTS' V

BTS’ V made an appearance at the Naver’s music show N-POP to perform Love Me Again, one of his tracks from, LAYOVER. He wore a long-sleeved t-shirt from the brand, DIESEL. 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

At Naver N-POP Performance

BTS’ V met one of his fans on the show and spent a day out with her. He was seen wearing an embroidered teddy satin jacket and a t-shirt from the brand, CELINE. He completed the look with a pendant from MISSOMA.

At DINGO STORY Appearance

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

In the music video for the title track Slow Dancing, BTS’ V was seen wearing a white satin silk shirt from the brand LEMETEQUE.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ V in Slow Dancing Music Video

BTS’ V made an appearance as a guest for IU’s Palette. He was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt from the brand, WILD DONKEY. The whole look was completed with a pair of denims from DIESEL, shoes from New Balance, and minimalist necklaces from CELINE & MISSOMA

At IU’s Palette Show

Image: IU’s Official X

At Suchwita with BTS’ Suga

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ V made an appearance as a guest for the 18th episode. He wore a white CELINE t-shirt paired with a pair of denims. The whole was accessorized with a pendant and a bracelet from the brand MISSOMA. 

BTS’ V made his appearance on the show acting as an imposter among fellow cat owners. He was seen wearing a red asymmetric cardigan from the brand, JACQUEMUS with denims and shoes from CELINE and a Cartier watch. 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

At PIXID Appearance

In the music video for the song Blue, BTS’ V was seen wearing a jacket from the men’s summer collection 2022 from the brand CELINE.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ V in Blue Music Video

He was seen performing the dance challenge alongside choreographers Bada Lee and Deegun. He wore a CELINE shirt along with pants from MNGU. He paired the look with sneakers from the Adidas X Yeezy collection with a red baseball cap from URBAN OUTFITTERS.

Dynamic duo Smoke Dance Challenge

Image: BTS’ V Instagram

Dancing alongside NewJeans being the Hype Voy, he wore a shirt from the Maison Margiela X Pendleton collection with accessories from brands like MISSOMA, CELINE, and FOUNDRAE.

Image: NewJeans’ Instagram

With NewJeans doing the Hype Boy Dance Challenge

