BTS' V's fashion for Layover promotions
BTS' V released his debut solo album Layover on September 8 through BIGHIT MUSIC with a lead single, Slow Dancing.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Layover by BTS' V
BTS’ V made an appearance at the Naver’s music show N-POP to perform Love Me Again, one of his tracks from, LAYOVER. He wore a long-sleeved t-shirt from the brand, DIESEL.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
At Naver N-POP Performance
BTS’ V met one of his fans on the show and spent a day out with her. He was seen wearing an embroidered teddy satin jacket and a t-shirt from the brand, CELINE. He completed the look with a pendant from MISSOMA.
At DINGO STORY Appearance
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
In the music video for the title track Slow Dancing, BTS’ V was seen wearing a white satin silk shirt from the brand LEMETEQUE.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ V in Slow Dancing Music Video
BTS’ V made an appearance as a guest for IU’s Palette. He was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt from the brand, WILD DONKEY. The whole look was completed with a pair of denims from DIESEL, shoes from New Balance, and minimalist necklaces from CELINE & MISSOMA
At IU’s Palette Show
Image: IU’s Official X
At Suchwita with BTS’ Suga
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ V made an appearance as a guest for the 18th episode. He wore a white CELINE t-shirt paired with a pair of denims. The whole was accessorized with a pendant and a bracelet from the brand MISSOMA.
BTS’ V made his appearance on the show acting as an imposter among fellow cat owners. He was seen wearing a red asymmetric cardigan from the brand, JACQUEMUS with denims and shoes from CELINE and a Cartier watch.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
At PIXID Appearance
In the music video for the song Blue, BTS’ V was seen wearing a jacket from the men’s summer collection 2022 from the brand CELINE.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ V in Blue Music Video
He was seen performing the dance challenge alongside choreographers Bada Lee and Deegun. He wore a CELINE shirt along with pants from MNGU. He paired the look with sneakers from the Adidas X Yeezy collection with a red baseball cap from URBAN OUTFITTERS.
Dynamic duo Smoke Dance Challenge
Image: BTS’ V Instagram
Dancing alongside NewJeans being the Hype Voy, he wore a shirt from the Maison Margiela X Pendleton collection with accessories from brands like MISSOMA, CELINE, and FOUNDRAE.
Image: NewJeans’ Instagram
With NewJeans doing the Hype Boy Dance Challenge