Mohit K. Dixit

august 09, 2023

Entertainment

BTS' V's First Solo Album : Layover 

Popular BTS singer V, also known as Kim Taehyung is ready with exciting news for ARMY worldwide 


Image: V's Instagram

The famous vocalist and performer has officially announced his first solo album. Titled 'Layover', it will be dropped on September 8th 

Layover

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC's Twitter

Reportedly, Layover consists of a total of six tracks: Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and an untitled bonus track 

Tracklist 

Image: V's Instagram

Rainy Days highlights V's voice beautifully melding with the sound of rain and everyday white noises 

Rainy Days 

Image: V's Instagram

Blue pays homage to old-school R&B with a modern twist in sound 

Blue

Image: V's Instagram

Love Me Again captures V's low pitch voice. It is a light and engaging R&B track with an alluring vibe that lingers long

Love Me Again 

Image: V's Instagram

An epilogue stirred up with strong emotions and unique lyrics, For Us is a pop R&B track in V's voice 

For Us

Image: V's Instagram

The focus track of the album is Slow Dancing. The 70's soul-style romantic track radiates a free-spirited feeling 

Slow Dancing

Image: V's Instagram

The untitled bonus track is the piano version of 'Slow Dancing'. It closes the album on an instrumental note

Bonus Track

Image: V's Instagram

All the five tracks will each have an official music video

Music Video

Image: V's Instagram

