BTS' V's First Solo Album : Layover
Popular BTS singer V, also known as Kim Taehyung is ready with exciting news for ARMY worldwide
V
Image: V's Instagram
The famous vocalist and performer has officially announced his first solo album. Titled 'Layover', it will be dropped on September 8th
Layover
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC's Twitter
Reportedly, Layover consists of a total of six tracks: Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and an untitled bonus track
Tracklist
Image: V's Instagram
Rainy Days highlights V's voice beautifully melding with the sound of rain and everyday white noises
Rainy Days
Image: V's Instagram
Blue pays homage to old-school R&B with a modern twist in sound
Blue
Image: V's Instagram
Love Me Again captures V's low pitch voice. It is a light and engaging R&B track with an alluring vibe that lingers long
Love Me Again
Image: V's Instagram
An epilogue stirred up with strong emotions and unique lyrics, For Us is a pop R&B track in V's voice
For Us
Image: V's Instagram
The focus track of the album is Slow Dancing. The 70's soul-style romantic track radiates a free-spirited feeling
Slow Dancing
Image: V's Instagram
The untitled bonus track is the piano version of 'Slow Dancing'. It closes the album on an instrumental note
Bonus Track
Image: V's Instagram
All the five tracks will each have an official music video
Music Video
Image: V's Instagram