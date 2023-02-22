Heading 3

BTS' V's friends in Korean ent. industry

Image Credit: V's Instagram 

Choi Woo Shik

V met Woo Shik through Park Seo Joon who is their common best friend and are a part of the Wooga Squad

Kim Min Jae and V are good friends appearing together on the show called Celebrity Bromance

Kim Min Jae 

 Image Credit: MBCkpop’s YouTube channel

 Image Credit: BTS Twitter 

V also meet Peakboy through Park Seo Joon and in no time the two become best friends, releasing a song together

Peakboy

Image Credit: BTS Twitter

V shared that the two became friends when Park Bo Gum used to be an MC for Music Bank, and have since developed a close bond

 Park Bo Gum

 Image Credit: Lee Jun Jae’s Instagram

Lee Jun Jae and V share a special friendship which is said to have coincidentally begun during a private event, surprising everyone

 Lee Jun Jae

 Image Credit: Park Hyung Sik’s Instagram

Park Seo Joon

Park Seo Joon  and V first met on the sets of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth K-drama, where the actor helped the debutant during his scenes 

Park Hyung Sik and V also meet each other on the set of Hwarang, developing a deep friendship later on

Park Hyung Sik 

 Image Credit: Park Hyung Sik’s Instagram

Image Credit: V’s Instagram

Kang Dong Won

Kang Dong Won and V is one of the sweetest friendships in the industry, which has blossomed over time 

Image Credit:  PSY’s Instagram

PSY is a sociable person who helped V as the latter approached him for guidance, and the two have been friends since 

PSY 

