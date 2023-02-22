Heading 3
BTS' V's friends in Korean ent. industry
feb 22, 2023
Image Credit: V's Instagram
Choi Woo Shik
V met Woo Shik through Park Seo Joon who is their common best friend and are a part of the Wooga Squad
Kim Min Jae and V are good friends appearing together on the show called Celebrity Bromance
Kim Min Jae
Image Credit: MBCkpop’s YouTube channel
Image Credit: BTS Twitter
V also meet Peakboy through Park Seo Joon and in no time the two become best friends, releasing a song together
Peakboy
Image Credit: BTS Twitter
V shared that the two became friends when Park Bo Gum used to be an MC for Music Bank, and have since developed a close bond
Park Bo Gum
Image Credit: Lee Jun Jae’s Instagram
Lee Jun Jae and V share a special friendship which is said to have coincidentally begun during a private event, surprising everyone
Lee Jun Jae
Image Credit: Park Hyung Sik’s Instagram
Park Seo Joon
Park Seo Joon and V first met on the sets of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth K-drama, where the actor helped the debutant during his scenes
Park Hyung Sik and V also meet each other on the set of Hwarang, developing a deep friendship later on
Park Hyung Sik
Image Credit: Park Hyung Sik’s Instagram
Image Credit: V’s Instagram
Kang Dong Won
Kang Dong Won and V is one of the sweetest friendships in the industry, which has blossomed over time
Image Credit: PSY’s Instagram
PSY is a sociable person who helped V as the latter approached him for guidance, and the two have been friends since
PSY
