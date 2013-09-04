BTS’ V’s Recommended shows
Squid Game is a South Korean drama series where financially desperate participants compete in deadly games for a massive cash prize, facing life-threatening challenges and betrayal along the way
Squid Game
Source: Netflix
Crows Zero is a 2007 Japanese action film based on the manga Crows by Hiroshi Takahashi. Directed by Takashi Miike and starring Shun Oguri, the movie serves as a prequel and focuses on the power struggle between student gangs at Suzuran All-Boys High School
Crows Zero
Source: TBS Television
Red Notice is an action-comedy movie about an FBI profiler teaming up with two art thieves to catch a notorious art thief and recover a priceless stolen artifact called the Red Notice
Red Notice
Source: Netflix
The Kim family, facing financial struggles, seizes an opportunity when their son gets a job with the affluent Park family. Gradually, each member of the Kim family manages to secure employment within the Park household, leading them to adopt a parasitic lifestyle, relying on the Parks' wealth and resources
Parasite
Source: CJ Entertainment
The film follows a young man with time-travel abilities trying to alter his past for a better future. It was released in the UK on 4th September 2013 and received positive reviews from critics
About Time
Source: Working Title Films, Relativity Media
In this story, an unconfident young woman is cursed with an old body by a spiteful witch. Her only hope of breaking the spell lies with a self-indulgent yet insecure young wizard and his companions in his legged, walking castle
Howl’s Moving Castle
Source: Studio Ghibli
In this uplifting story, a 70-year-old man filled with aspirations and a 23-year-old man blessed with exceptional talent find solace in each other's company as they strive to escape their challenging lives and pursue their shared dream of becoming ballet dancers
Nevillera
Source: tvN
During the late 1960s, the renowned jazz trumpeter Chet Baker (played by Ethan Hawke) embarks on a passionate love affair with an actress (portrayed by Carmen Ejogo) as he endeavors to make a triumphant return to the music scene
Born to be Blue
Source: Entertainment one
An Anime series about an ingenious young mathematician who cracks a complex equation, unwittingly placing an artificial intelligence within a virtual world in a perilous position where it could potentially unleash destruction upon Earth
Summer Wars
Source: Crunchyroll LLC
After his father's accident, Park Sae-ro-yi tried to kill Jang Geun Won, the son of Jangga Group's founder. He was jailed while his love, Oh Soo Ah, got a scholarship from Jang Dae Hee and joined Jangga Group's Strategic Planning team
Itaewon Class
Source: JTBC