Pratyusha Dash

september 04, 2023

Entertainment

BTS' V's solo songs to check out

Love Me Again is a captivating R&B track that highlights V's low pitch voice.The song talks about missing loved ones and the struggles of letting go after a heartbreak. It is part of V’s upcoming album Layover

Love Me Again

Image: V’s Instagram

Another one from Layover, this song conveys a deep longing to reconnect with a cherished individual. It highlights the sentiments intertwined with rainy days and the yearning to mend a connection with a significant someone

Rainy Days

Image: V’s Instagram

The song, which is V's first official solo track, tackles the feeling of guilt and how he can’t hide how he feels. The song embodies a lot of pain and is related to the Bangtan Universe of HYYH era

Stigma 

Image: V’s Instagram

The song is based on the book The Singularity is Near written by Ray Kurzweil. His live performances of Singularity on the BTS Love Yourself World Tour is often praised by fans

Singularity

Image: V’s Instagram

Winter Bear marked V's first all-English track, which he produced, wrote, composed, and helmed himself. The warm cozy feeling of the song coupled with V’s honey vocals makes this song simple yet comforting

Winter Bear

Image: V’s Instagram

Inner Child stands as a heartfelt homage from V to his younger self, who navigated a multitude of challenges during his formative years in the K-pop industry. This song underscores the significance of preserving a childlike spirit, especially in the face of the ever-changing and uncertain world we inhabit.

Inner Child

Image: V’s Instagram

V lent his vocals to the OST of the K-drama Itaewon Class which also featured his close friend Park Seo Joon, a fellow member of the Wooga Squad. Co-written by V, the song emanates a soothing atmosphere, enriched by his deep and captivating vocals

Image:  BTS’ Instagram

Sweet Night 

The song has a gentle melody that perfectly complements V's magical voice. This serene track was composed by V, inspired by his passion for photography and the art of capturing memories, especially during his travels abroad

Image: BTS’ Instagram

Scenery

V released Snow Flower on the first Christmas Eve of the pandemic era, aiming to provide comfort during uncertain times. This cozy ballad, featuring his friend Peakboy, instantly evokes a warm and cozy winter atmosphere

 Snow Flower

Image:  BTS’ Instagram

The OST for Our Beloved Summer made history as the first-ever OST to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Christmas Tree is a romantic ballad in which an individual engages in a deeply heartfelt conversation with their beloved.

Christmas Tree

Image:  BTS’ Instagram

