BTS' V's solo songs to check out
Love Me Again is a captivating R&B track that highlights V's low pitch voice.The song talks about missing loved ones and the struggles of letting go after a heartbreak. It is part of V’s upcoming album Layover
Love Me Again
Another one from Layover, this song conveys a deep longing to reconnect with a cherished individual. It highlights the sentiments intertwined with rainy days and the yearning to mend a connection with a significant someone
Rainy Days
The song, which is V's first official solo track, tackles the feeling of guilt and how he can’t hide how he feels. The song embodies a lot of pain and is related to the Bangtan Universe of HYYH era
Stigma
The song is based on the book The Singularity is Near written by Ray Kurzweil. His live performances of Singularity on the BTS Love Yourself World Tour is often praised by fans
Singularity
Winter Bear marked V's first all-English track, which he produced, wrote, composed, and helmed himself. The warm cozy feeling of the song coupled with V’s honey vocals makes this song simple yet comforting
Winter Bear
Inner Child stands as a heartfelt homage from V to his younger self, who navigated a multitude of challenges during his formative years in the K-pop industry. This song underscores the significance of preserving a childlike spirit, especially in the face of the ever-changing and uncertain world we inhabit.
Inner Child
V lent his vocals to the OST of the K-drama Itaewon Class which also featured his close friend Park Seo Joon, a fellow member of the Wooga Squad. Co-written by V, the song emanates a soothing atmosphere, enriched by his deep and captivating vocals
Sweet Night
The song has a gentle melody that perfectly complements V's magical voice. This serene track was composed by V, inspired by his passion for photography and the art of capturing memories, especially during his travels abroad
Scenery
V released Snow Flower on the first Christmas Eve of the pandemic era, aiming to provide comfort during uncertain times. This cozy ballad, featuring his friend Peakboy, instantly evokes a warm and cozy winter atmosphere
Snow Flower
The OST for Our Beloved Summer made history as the first-ever OST to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Christmas Tree is a romantic ballad in which an individual engages in a deeply heartfelt conversation with their beloved.
Christmas Tree
