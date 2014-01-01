BTS' V's top solo songs beyond Layover

BTS V's bear nickname evolved into Winter Bear, inspired by his December birth. The song, with its slow beats, V’s soft voice, and extended musicality, acts as the perfect lullaby
Winter Bear
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
This calming track was created by V, inspired by his love for photography and the desire to preserve memories through pictures, especially during his trips abroad
Scenery
His rendition of the seasonal classic was jazzy and comforting. V's sweet vocals perfectly complement the holiday song, adding a warm and cozy touch to the festivities
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (cover)
It was his first solo track, released as part of BTS' 2016 album, Wings. The song's themes of agony and suffering are strong, with V's anguished voice adding depth to the emotional narrative
Stigma
V released Snow Flower on the first Christmas Eve of the pandemic era as a way to offer comfort during those uncertain times. This pleasant ballad, featuring his good friend Peakboy, instantly provides cozy winter vibes
Snow Flower
Wherever u r
V's birthday present to ARMYs during his military service, the collaboration with R&B artist UMI, Wherever u r, explores themes of yearning and the reassuring strength of connection in the absence of a special someone
Inner Child is V's solo track on BTS' album Map of the Soul: 7. The uplifting pop track serves as his love letter to his younger self, expressing his desire not to lose the idealistic kid within him
Inner Child
BTS' V released a special cover of Adele's Someone Like You as a birthday gift to fans in 2014. Along with the cover, he created a music video showcasing his sweet vocals that perfectly complement the song
Someone Like You (Cover)
Sweet Night is a song that showcases V's warm vocals. The BTS member sang the OST for Itaewon Class, which starred his close friend Park Seo Joon from the Wooga Squad
Sweet Night
V returned with a winter Christmas special song in Our Beloved Summer, featuring Wooga Squad member Choi Woo Sik. The warm song captures a romantic conversation between two lovers
Christmas Tree
The song, based on the book The Singularity is Near by Ray Kurzweil, features a captivating choreography that will keep you engaged until the very end