Heading 3

Bullet Train: Things to know

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 02, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sony Pictures Instagram

Bullet Train directed by David Leitch releases in theatres on August 5 in the US but the film arrives a day prior in India and releases on August 4

Release Date 

Image: Getty Images

The Bullet Train consists of a stellar cast including Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny and more

Cast

Image: Sony Pictures Instagram

Bullet Train is based on Japanese author Kotaro Isaka's novel and revolves around five assassins who find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka

Plot

Image: Metallica Instagram

Sandra Bullock has a cameo in Bullet Train and speaking about the same, Brad Pitt said, "I can call on for any favour and she's always there."

Sandra Bullock

Image: Sony Pictures Instagram

Joey King gushed about working with Brad Pitt and called him the "coolest humans" and admitted that she adores him in an interview with Digital Spy

Coolest Humans

Image: Sony Pictures Instagram

Bullet Train is going to be action-packed and director David Leitch previously mentioned that it will have Jackie Chan-inspired action sequences

Action Packed

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt stars in the role of Ladybug in the film who is a trained assassin enlisted to fulfil a mission on a bullet train running from Tokyo to Kyoto

Ladybug

Image: Sony Pictures Instagram

Director David Leitch has been known for helming movies such as John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw among others

David Leitch

Image: Getty Images

Bullet Train's cast has already attended the film's London and Paris premieres, for one of the events, Brad Pitt was seen wearing a skirt on the red carpet

Premiere 

Image: Getty Images

Bullet Train also stars rapper Bad Bunny who made his acting debut in Narcos: Mexico Season 3 and is soon set for his MCU debut as well

Bad Bunny

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Lollapalooza 2022 Highlights

Click Here