Bullet Train: Things to know
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 02, 2022
Image: Sony Pictures Instagram
Bullet Train directed by David Leitch releases in theatres on August 5 in the US but the film arrives a day prior in India and releases on August 4
Release Date
Image: Getty Images
The Bullet Train consists of a stellar cast including Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny and more
Cast
Image: Sony Pictures Instagram
Bullet Train is based on Japanese author Kotaro Isaka's novel and revolves around five assassins who find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka
Plot
Image: Metallica Instagram
Sandra Bullock has a cameo in Bullet Train and speaking about the same, Brad Pitt said, "I can call on for any favour and she's always there."
Sandra Bullock
Image: Sony Pictures Instagram
Joey King gushed about working with Brad Pitt and called him the "coolest humans" and admitted that she adores him in an interview with Digital Spy
Coolest Humans
Image: Sony Pictures Instagram
Bullet Train is going to be action-packed and director David Leitch previously mentioned that it will have Jackie Chan-inspired action sequences
Action Packed
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt stars in the role of Ladybug in the film who is a trained assassin enlisted to fulfil a mission on a bullet train running from Tokyo to Kyoto
Ladybug
Image: Sony Pictures Instagram
Director David Leitch has been known for helming movies such as John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw among others
David Leitch
Image: Getty Images
Bullet Train's cast has already attended the film's London and Paris premieres, for one of the events, Brad Pitt was seen wearing a skirt on the red carpet
Premiere
Image: Getty Images
Bullet Train also stars rapper Bad Bunny who made his acting debut in Narcos: Mexico Season 3 and is soon set for his MCU debut as well
Bad Bunny
