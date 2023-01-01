Business Proposal is Relationship Goals
Here is all about the winner of Relationship Goals of the Year 2023 Ahn Hyo Seop- Kim Sejeong for Business Proposal at The HallyuTalk Awards 2.0
Relationship Goals of the Year 2023
Images: SBS TV
Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong are South Korean actors. They are best known for their roles in the dramas Business Proposal and The Sound of Magic respectively.
Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong
Image: tvN
In Business Proposal, Ahn Hyo Seop plays Kang Tae Moo, a chaebol heir who is forced to go on a blind date with Kim Sejeong's character, Shin Ha Ri
Shin Ha Ri and Kang Tae Moo
Images: SBS TV
Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong have amazing chemistry together. They make their characters' love story believable and heartwarming
Chemistry
Images: SBS TV
Kang Tae Moo and Shin Ha Ri are always there for each other, no matter what. They are supportive of each other's dreams and goals
Supportive
Images: SBS TV
Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong are both very funny actors. They bring a lot of humor to the drama, which makes it even more enjoyable to watch
Funny
Images: SBS TV
The romance between Kang Tae Moo and Shin Ha Ri is sweet and romantic. It will make you believe in love again
Images: SBS TV
Romantic
Business Proposal has been a huge hit, and it has inspired many people to believe in true love. The drama has also been praised for its positive portrayal of a working woman
Images: SBS TV
Impactful
Ahn Hyo Seop is set to star in the upcoming drama A Time Called You. Kim Sejeong is currently starring in The Uncanny Counter 2
Future Projects
Images: SBS TV
Click Here
Congratulations to Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong on winning the Relationship Goals of the Year award for Business Proposal
Congratulations to the two!
Images: SBS TV