Pujya Doss

January 17, 2024

Entertainment

Business-themed K-drama you should watch

A young intern navigates the cutthroat corporate world, facing challenges and growth. Misaeng explores the complexities of office life and personal aspirations

Image:  tvN

Misaeng:

A quirky accountant infiltrates a corrupt company with plans to reform it from within. Chief Kim's comedic yet insightful approach sheds light on corporate ethics

Image:  KBS2

Chief Kim:

My Mister tells a poignant story where a middle-aged man's life intersects with a troubled woman's, fostering a deep connection and mutual support

Image:  tvN

My Mister:

A job seeker fakes terminal illness to secure employment, offering a unique take on workplace dynamics. Radiant Office explores the pursuit of success

Radiant Office:

Image:  MBC

Young entrepreneurs navigate the competitive world of tech startups, chasing dreams and love. Start-Up explores passion, innovation, and the challenges of the business world

Start-Up:

Image:  tvN

The Player:

Image:  OCN

A team of con artists assists clients in seeking revenge against white-collar criminals. The Player combines action and strategy in a thrilling series

Money Flower unfolds a tale of revenge and power struggles in a cutthroat corporate setting. Intrigue and betrayal shape the journey of a man seeking retribution

Money Flower:

Image:  MBC

An ex-convict opens a unique restaurant to take on a ruthless food conglomerate. Itaewon Class explores themes of resilience, friendship, and societal challenges

Itaewon Class:

Image:  JTBC

Golden Cross follows a man's fight against corrupt corporations after a family tragedy. The series explores justice, vengeance, and the impact of corporate greed

Golden Cross:

Image:  KBS2

A prosecutor combats corruption using unconventional methods. Punch weaves a gripping narrative of justice, morality, and the personal sacrifices made in the pursuit of truth

Punch:

Image:  SBS

