Business-themed K-drama you should watch
A young intern navigates the cutthroat corporate world, facing challenges and growth. Misaeng explores the complexities of office life and personal aspirations
Image: tvN
Misaeng:
A quirky accountant infiltrates a corrupt company with plans to reform it from within. Chief Kim's comedic yet insightful approach sheds light on corporate ethics
Image: KBS2
Chief Kim:
My Mister tells a poignant story where a middle-aged man's life intersects with a troubled woman's, fostering a deep connection and mutual support
Image: tvN
My Mister:
A job seeker fakes terminal illness to secure employment, offering a unique take on workplace dynamics. Radiant Office explores the pursuit of success
Radiant Office:
Image: MBC
Young entrepreneurs navigate the competitive world of tech startups, chasing dreams and love. Start-Up explores passion, innovation, and the challenges of the business world
Start-Up:
Image: tvN
The Player:
Image: OCN
A team of con artists assists clients in seeking revenge against white-collar criminals. The Player combines action and strategy in a thrilling series
Money Flower unfolds a tale of revenge and power struggles in a cutthroat corporate setting. Intrigue and betrayal shape the journey of a man seeking retribution
Money Flower:
Image: MBC
An ex-convict opens a unique restaurant to take on a ruthless food conglomerate. Itaewon Class explores themes of resilience, friendship, and societal challenges
Itaewon Class:
Image: JTBC
Golden Cross follows a man's fight against corrupt corporations after a family tragedy. The series explores justice, vengeance, and the impact of corporate greed
Golden Cross:
Image: KBS2
Click Here
A prosecutor combats corruption using unconventional methods. Punch weaves a gripping narrative of justice, morality, and the personal sacrifices made in the pursuit of truth
Punch:
Image: SBS