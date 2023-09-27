Buzz: Salaar set to clash with Dunki

Salaar is officially planned to be released in two parts. The first installment is titled Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. It is one of the most hyped films of 2024. The Prashanth Neel directorial action drama seems to have locked a new release date now
Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire
Image: Salaar The Saga's Instagram
Earlier scheduled to release on September 28, 2023, Salaar was officially pushed ahead because of remaining post-production and patchwork
Postponed
Image: Salaar The Saga's Instagram
There is a huge buzz on the internet that Salaar is now eyeing for a Christmas 2023 release. Film distributors have also received an Email for the new release date, 22 December 2023
Video: Salaar The Saga's Instagram
New Release Date
If this turns out to be true then the much-awaited gritty action film will have to face a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki
Clash
Image: Pooja Dadlani's Instagram
Dunki
Video: Rajkumar Hirani's Instagram
Dunki is the third release of Shah Rukh Khan in 2023. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film carries immense buzz among the fans and neutral audience. The makers had booked Christmas 2023 for Dunki a year ago
Salaar VS Dunki
Image: Salaar The Saga's Instagram
An official announcement on Salaar's new release date is expected to arrive on 29th September. Reportedly, the clash is sure shot to happen
Zero vs. KGF
Image: IMDb
However, it wouldn't be the first time that Prashanth Neel is facing a clash against the Jawan star. In 2018, Neel's KGF Chapter 1 and SRK's Zero had a clash at the box office
There have been reports that Prashanth Neel and the team have to reshoot some portions of Salaar and its climax. However, there have been no confirmations on the same
Salaar Patch-Work
Image: Salaar The Saga's Instagram
Although, it is currently a rumor that the world of Salaar has any connection with KGF. But, there is a possibility of Prashanth Neel's universe as it has been in trend for quite some time now
Is Salaar connected to KGF?
Image: Salaar The Saga's Instagram
It should be noted that SRK returned at the box office with two back-to-back 1000 crore grossers- Pathaan and Jawan. Will Dunki rewrite history?