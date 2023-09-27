Heading 3

Buzz: Salaar set to clash with Dunki

Salaar is officially planned to be released in two parts. The first installment is titled Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. It is one of the most hyped films of 2024. The Prashanth Neel directorial action drama seems to have locked a new release date now

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

Earlier scheduled to release on September 28, 2023, Salaar was officially pushed ahead because of remaining post-production and patchwork 

Postponed

There is a huge buzz on the internet that Salaar is now eyeing for a Christmas 2023 release. Film distributors have also received an Email for the new release date, 22 December 2023

New Release Date

If this turns out to be true then the much-awaited gritty action film will have to face a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki

Clash

Dunki

Dunki is the third release of Shah Rukh Khan in 2023. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film carries immense buzz among the fans and neutral audience. The makers had booked Christmas 2023 for Dunki a year ago

Salaar VS Dunki

An official announcement on Salaar's new release date is expected to arrive on 29th September. Reportedly, the clash is sure shot to happen

 Zero vs. KGF

However, it wouldn't be the first time that Prashanth Neel is facing a clash against the Jawan star. In 2018, Neel's KGF Chapter 1 and SRK's Zero had a clash at the box office

There have been reports that Prashanth Neel and the team have to reshoot some portions of Salaar and its climax. However, there have been no confirmations on the same

Salaar Patch-Work

Although, it is currently a rumor that the world of Salaar has any connection with KGF. But, there is a possibility of Prashanth Neel's universe as it has been in trend for quite some time now

 Is Salaar connected to KGF?

It should be noted that SRK returned at the box office with two back-to-back 1000 crore grossers- Pathaan and Jawan. Will Dunki rewrite history?

SRK's Comeback

