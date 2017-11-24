Best BTS collabs to check out

BTS initially dropped the music video for MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) on November 24, 2017, showcasing its cool and hip vibe
Boy With Luv features a glossy disco-pop sheen layered over its uplifting production. The song narrates a journey towards discovering joy, which contrasts with the darker tone of Boy in Luv
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Boy With Luv feat. Halsey
With their amazing vocals, the track establishes a musical connection that feels both seamless and effortless
Make It Right feat. Lauv
The remix wasn't just about two stars joining forces on a hit; it also marked a legal win for Megan Thee Stallion. Amid a battle with her label, she gained court permission to release the collab
Butter (Megan Thee Stallion Remix)
BTS has long admired Coldplay, and their collaboration on the song was a testament to this. Produced by Max Martin, the track was a joint effort between the two teams, featuring lyrics in both English and Korea
My Universe with Coldplay
BTS and Charli XCX collaborated on Dream Glow, the debut single from the BTS World mobile game soundtrack
Dream Glow with Charli XCX
A hip-hop-oriented release from the BTS World mobile game marked the beginning of BTS' musical friendship with Juice WRLD. RM and SUGA joined forces with the Chicago rapper on this track
All Night with Juice WRLD
This funky, feel-good collaboration featured only the vocal line of BTS, including Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, with Snoop Dogg stepping in for the rappers on this track
Bad Decisions with Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg
on the street is a lo-fi hip-hop genre song crafted as a gift for fans. J-Hope contributed to both the composition and lyrics of the track, which convey a message of hope and positivity
on the street with J.Cole
The Queen rapper even described the collaboration as "iconic" and expressed her desire to perform the song with the BTS members someday