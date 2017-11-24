Heading 3

Best BTS collabs to check out

Pratyusha Dash

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) 

BTS initially dropped the music video for MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) on November 24, 2017, showcasing its cool and hip vibe

Boy With Luv features a glossy disco-pop sheen layered over its uplifting production. The song narrates a journey towards discovering joy, which contrasts with the darker tone of Boy in Luv

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Boy With Luv feat. Halsey

With their amazing vocals, the track establishes a musical connection that feels both seamless and effortless

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Make It Right feat. Lauv

The remix wasn't just about two stars joining forces on a hit; it also marked a legal win for Megan Thee Stallion. Amid a battle with her label, she gained court permission to release the collab

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Butter (Megan Thee Stallion Remix)

BTS has long admired Coldplay, and their collaboration on the song was a testament to this. Produced by Max Martin, the track was a joint effort between the two teams, featuring lyrics in both English and Korea

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

My Universe with Coldplay

BTS and Charli XCX collaborated on Dream Glow, the debut single from the BTS World mobile game soundtrack

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Dream Glow with Charli XCX

A hip-hop-oriented release from the BTS World mobile game marked the beginning of BTS' musical friendship with Juice WRLD. RM and SUGA joined forces with the Chicago rapper on this track

All Night with Juice WRLD

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

This funky, feel-good collaboration featured only the vocal line of BTS, including Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, with Snoop Dogg stepping in for the rappers on this track

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Bad Decisions with Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg

on the street is a lo-fi hip-hop genre song crafted as a gift for fans. J-Hope contributed to both the composition and lyrics of the track, which convey a message of hope and positivity

on the street with J.Cole

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

The Queen rapper even described the collaboration as "iconic" and expressed her desire to perform the song with the BTS members someday

Idol feat. Nicki Minaj

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

