Byeon Woo Seok's K-dramas and movies to watch
Byeon Woo-Seok has been a trending name in the world of K-drama ever since 'Lovely Runner' started airing.
Image: tvN
If you find yourself falling for him, here are the top K-dramas of the heartthrob that you need to watch.
Image: tvN
Check these top 7 K-dramas of Byeon Woo-Seok to watch after Lovely Runner
Image: tvN
Elite matchmakers face a challenge - wooing a commoner for a lovestruck blacksmith
Image: JTBC
Flower Crew Joseon Marriage Agency
Ad agency's planning team prioritizes gossip and love triangles over actual work
Office Watch 3
Image: Naver TV Cast
Young adults fight for success in a competitive world where dreams seem out of reach
Record of Youth
Image: tvN
Inspector, noblewoman brewer, and crown prince get tangled in love and illegal liquor during prohibition
Moonshine
Image: KBS2
A high school girl investigates a boy for her friend, but her own heart falls for someone else
20th Century Girl
Image: Netflix
Super strong woman searches for her parents with a detective's help
Strong Girl Nam-soon
Image: JTBC
A fan travels back in time to save her favorite celebrity from a tragic fate.
Lovely Runner
Image: tvN