Pujya Doss

july 01, 2024

Entertainment

Byeon Woo Seok’s K-dramas and movies to watch

Byeon Woo-Seok has been a trending name in the world of K-drama ever since ‘Lovely Runner’ started airing. 

Image: tvN

If you find yourself falling for him, here are the top K-dramas of the heartthrob that you need to watch. 

Image: tvN

Check these top 7 K-dramas of Byeon Woo-Seok to watch after Lovely Runner

Image: tvN

Elite matchmakers face a challenge - wooing a commoner for a lovestruck blacksmith

Image: JTBC

Flower Crew Joseon Marriage Agency

Ad agency's planning team prioritizes gossip and love triangles over actual work

Office Watch 3

Image: Naver TV Cast

Young adults fight for success in a competitive world where dreams seem out of reach

Record of Youth

Image: tvN

Inspector, noblewoman brewer, and crown prince get tangled in love and illegal liquor during prohibition

Moonshine

Image: KBS2

A high school girl investigates a boy for her friend, but her own heart falls for someone else

20th Century Girl

Image: Netflix

Super strong woman searches for her parents with a detective's help

Strong Girl Nam-soon

Image: JTBC

A fan travels back in time to save her favorite celebrity from a tragic fate.

Lovely Runner

Image: tvN

