Byeon Woo Seok’s top 10 boyfriend material photos
Looks extremely like the boyfriend who has arrived an hour before and has been waiting for you to be there cause he can’t wait to meet you
Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram
You are out on a date and ask him for flowers, instead of buying he picks them up for you cause he is as tall as a tower.
Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram
He is not just tall and handsome but also makes coffee for you
Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram
Out on a beach date with him, now it is up to you to decide whether to watch him or the beach
Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram
Not him trying to impress you by trying on various suits for you
Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram
It’s just you and him under the lights of a million stars
Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram
3,2,1 cheese! He is also a photographer boyfriend who clicks amazing pictures of you randomly
Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram
Is it the summer that is hot or him?
Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram
Your K-drama boyfriend walking you back home
Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram
That high school senior we all crushed on
Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram