Pujya Doss

may 14, 2024

Entertainment

Byeon Woo Seok’s top 10 boyfriend material photos 

Looks extremely like the boyfriend who has arrived an hour before and has been waiting for you to be there cause he can’t wait to meet you 

Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram

You are out on a date and ask him for flowers, instead of buying he picks them up for you cause he is as tall as a tower. 

Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram

He is not just tall and handsome but also makes coffee for you 

Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram 

Out on a beach date with him, now it is up to you to decide whether to watch him or the beach 

Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram

Not him trying to impress you by trying on various suits for you 

Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram

It’s just you and him under the lights of a million stars

Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram

3,2,1 cheese! He is also a photographer boyfriend who clicks amazing pictures of you randomly 

Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram

Is it the summer that is hot or him? 

Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram

Your K-drama boyfriend walking you back home 

Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram

That high school senior we all crushed on

Image credits: Byeon Woo Seok’s Instagram

