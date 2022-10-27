Caitlyn Jenner:
Kendall and Kylie bond
Dinner Meets
Caitlyn opened up about spending time with her daughter Kylie Jenner last year and maintained that they try to have dinner together every two weeks
Favourite Kid
Caitlyn once joked that her favourite child “depends on the day" but added that she shares a more close relationship with Kylie Jenner
Kylie's Motherhood
Caitlyn has also been appreciative of Kylie's personality change after becoming a become and said it was "wonderful" watching her embracing motherhood
Kendall's Cheerleader
Caitlyn has been a cheerleader of Kendall's ongoing relationship with Devin Booker and recently also accompanied the model to watch her boyfriend's game
Casual Hangouts
While Caitlyn was snubbed from Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding, following the same, Kendall was seen hanging out with Caitlyn to spend quality time together
Caitlyn described her bond with Kendall and Kylie in a YouTube video and said, "You guys have been my best friends, my kids have been absolutely wonderful in all of this."
Best Friends
Birthday Celebration
On Caitlyn's 71st birthday, not only Kendall and Kylie but also Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian had also joined in the celebration showcasing their sweet relationship
Beach Day with Kendall
Caitlyn every now and then gives a glimpse of how she spends time with her daughters and this photo from her beach day with Kendall and their dogs is cute
Bonding with Stormi
Caitlyn is not only close to Kylie but also her granddaughter Stormi and this photo of them from the little one's first birthday showcases that
On Being a Dad
Caitlyn opened up about being okay with Kyle and Kendall calling her "Dad" and said, "I feel it was one of the best decisions I made."
