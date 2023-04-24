APRIL 24, 2023
‘Calm down’ singer’s concert in India
Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema is going to have his first ever concert in India
Concert in India
The Nigerian singer has been ruling the music world after the song ‘Calm down’ went viral which was also sung by Selena Gomez
Viral Factor
Consolidating his most popular name in Afrobeats, Rema has a huge Indian fan base and cannot wait to reach his fans in India this year
Indian Fan Base
The 23-year-old is going to perform on 13th May in Mumbai
Date reveal
Theme
The tour is themed after his 2022 album ‘Rave & Ross’
One of his songs was on Barack Obama's summer playlist
Love from Obama
He had a performance in LA & the crowd turned up in huge numbers. He was greeted by Selena Gomez
World Tour
Rema is best known for his hit single "Dumebi", which is one of the foremost prevalent Afrobeat tunes on the showcase
Famous Hits
Rema has been fascinated by India’s cultural landscape and is excited to perform here
Love for India
Ticket prices for the Rema Mumbai show start at Rs 799 and VIP tickets start at Rs 2,250 per person
Ticket prices
