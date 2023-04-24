Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

APRIL 24, 2023

‘Calm down’ singer’s concert in India

Image : Rema’s Instagram

Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema is going to have his first ever concert in India

Concert in India

Video : Rema’s Instagram

The Nigerian singer has been ruling the music world after the song ‘Calm down’  went viral which was also sung by Selena Gomez

Viral Factor

Consolidating his most popular name in Afrobeats, Rema has a huge Indian fan base and cannot wait  to reach his fans in India this year

Image : Rema’s Instagram

Indian Fan Base

The 23-year-old is going to perform on 13th May in Mumbai

Image : Rema’s Instagram

Date reveal

Image : Rema’s Instagram

Theme

The tour is themed after his 2022 album ‘Rave & Ross’

One of his songs was on Barack Obama's summer playlist

Image : Rema’s Instagram

Love from Obama

He had a performance in LA & the crowd turned up in huge numbers. He was greeted by Selena Gomez

Video : Rema’s Instagram

World Tour

Rema is best known for his hit single "Dumebi", which is one of the foremost prevalent Afrobeat tunes on the showcase

Image : Rema’s Instagram

Famous Hits

Rema has been fascinated by India’s cultural landscape and is excited to perform here

Image : Rema’s Instagram

Love for India

Ticket prices for the Rema Mumbai show start at Rs 799 and VIP tickets start at Rs 2,250 per person

Image : Rema’s Instagram

Ticket prices

