Can BLACKPINK survive the 7 years curse?
The 7-year curse is a phenomenon in the K-pop industry where many groups disband after seven years due to contract renewals, burnout, or other factors
The 7-year curse is a term used to describe the phenomenon of many K-pop groups disbanding after seven years. This is often due to the fact that most K-pop groups sign seven-year contracts with their agencies
What is the 7-year curse?
There are a number of reasons why K-pop groups disband. Some of the most common reasons include contract renewal, burnout, military services
Why do K-pop groups disband?
In recent years, there have been a number of K-pop groups that have overcome the 7-year curse including BTS, EXO, and TWICE
Has the 7-year curse been broken?
BLACKPINK is one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world, and they have a large and dedicated fan base. This gives them a good chance of surviving the 7-year curse
What are BLACKPINK's chances of survival?
There are a few things that BLACKPINK can do to increase their chances of surviving the 7-year curse including negotiating contacts, signing new contracts, and maintaining popularity
What can BLACKPINK do to survive the 7-year curse?
K-pop industry experts are divided on whether or not BLACKPINK will survive the 7-year curse. Some experts believe that BLACKPINK is too popular to disband
What do the experts think?
BLACKPINK fans are overwhelmingly hopeful that the group will survive the 7-year curse. They believe that BLACKPINK has a strong bond and that the members are committed to staying together
What do the fans think?
BLACKPINK is under YG Entertainment, which is one of the biggest and most successful K-pop agencies in South Korea
About Agency
However, Fans can only hope that BLACKPINK will continue to make music and perform together for many years to come
Let's hope