Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 11, 2023

Entertainment

Can BLACKPINK survive the 7 years curse?

The 7-year curse is a phenomenon in the K-pop industry where many groups disband after seven years due to contract renewals, burnout, or other factors

Image: YG Entertainment

Can BLACKPINK survive the 7-year curse?

The 7-year curse is a term used to describe the phenomenon of many K-pop groups disbanding after seven years. This is often due to the fact that most K-pop groups sign seven-year contracts with their agencies

Image: YG Entertainment

What is the 7-year curse?

There are a number of reasons why K-pop groups disband. Some of the most common reasons include contract renewal, burnout, military services

Image: YG Entertainment

Why do K-pop groups disband?

In recent years, there have been a number of K-pop groups that have overcome the 7-year curse including BTS, EXO, and TWICE

Image: YG Entertainment

Has the 7-year curse been broken?

BLACKPINK is one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world, and they have a large and dedicated fan base. This gives them a good chance of surviving the 7-year curse

Image: YG Entertainment

What are BLACKPINK's chances of survival?

There are a few things that BLACKPINK can do to increase their chances of surviving the 7-year curse including negotiating contacts, signing new contracts, and maintaining popularity

Image: YG Entertainment

What can BLACKPINK do to survive the 7-year curse?

K-pop industry experts are divided on whether or not BLACKPINK will survive the 7-year curse. Some experts believe that BLACKPINK is too popular to disband

Image: YG Entertainment

What do the experts think?

BLACKPINK fans are overwhelmingly hopeful that the group will survive the 7-year curse. They believe that BLACKPINK has a strong bond and that the members are committed to staying together

Image: YG Entertainment

What do the fans think?

BLACKPINK is under YG Entertainment, which is one of the biggest and most successful K-pop agencies in South Korea

Image: YG Entertainment

About Agency

However, Fans can only hope that BLACKPINK will continue to make music and perform together for many years to come

Image: YG Entertainment

Let's hope

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here