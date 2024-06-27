Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

JUNE 27, 2024

Candid Instagram Posts Of Abhishek Bachchan


Abhishek shared this beautiful and wholesome picture of him, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya posing together happily! 

Family Love

Image: Instagram@bachchan

Bachchan posted this beautiful black-and-white picture of Jaya Bachchan and wished her a happy birthday! 

Image: Instagram@bachchan

Mama’s boy

The father-son duo was seen happily cheering for their team in this beautiful capture! 

Image: Instagram@bachchan

Cheers All The Way!

Nostalgia Bound

Image: Instagram@bachchan

The beautiful father-daughter bond is showcased in this heartfelt click where baby Aaradhya looks lovingly at her father 

Wholesome Bond

Image: Instagram@bachchan

Abhishek is all smiles in this Instagram post, he captioned it as “Happy Beyond The Happy Hour”

Candid Click

Image: Instagram@bachchan

The Father-son duo waves to their unwavering crowd of fans as they assemble near their abode to get a glimpse of the stars 

Fan Fervour

Image: Instagram@bachchan

The Bunty Aur Babli actor welcomes Agastya to the movies with this heartwarming post 

Pure Ties!

Image: Instagram@bachchan

He posted this wholesome throwback picture of Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta on his sister’s birthday! 

Sibling Love

Image: Instagram@bachchan

Relationship Goals!

Image: Instagram@bachchan

The Guru actor posted this beautiful, monochromatic, and aesthetic click of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Wifey”! 

