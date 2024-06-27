Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
JUNE 27, 2024
Candid Instagram Posts Of Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek shared this beautiful and wholesome picture of him, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya posing together happily!
Family Love
Image: Instagram@bachchan
Bachchan posted this beautiful black-and-white picture of Jaya Bachchan and wished her a happy birthday!
Image: Instagram@bachchan
Mama’s boy
The father-son duo was seen happily cheering for their team in this beautiful capture!
Image: Instagram@bachchan
Cheers All The Way!
This intense skating anime is about competitive figure skater Yuri Katsuki finds inspiration and love in his mentor, Victor
Nostalgia Bound
Image: Instagram@bachchan
The beautiful father-daughter bond is showcased in this heartfelt click where baby Aaradhya looks lovingly at her father
Wholesome Bond
Image: Instagram@bachchan
Abhishek is all smiles in this Instagram post, he captioned it as “Happy Beyond The Happy Hour”
Candid Click
Image: Instagram@bachchan
The Father-son duo waves to their unwavering crowd of fans as they assemble near their abode to get a glimpse of the stars
Fan Fervour
Image: Instagram@bachchan
The Bunty Aur Babli actor welcomes Agastya to the movies with this heartwarming post
Pure Ties!
Image: Instagram@bachchan
He posted this wholesome throwback picture of Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta on his sister’s birthday!
Sibling Love
Image: Instagram@bachchan
Relationship Goals!
Image: Instagram@bachchan
The Guru actor posted this beautiful, monochromatic, and aesthetic click of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Wifey”!
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.