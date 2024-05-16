Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment 

may 16, 2024

Candid Instagram Posts Of Neetu Kapoor

Neetu shared this beautiful picture of her and Rishi Kapoor and captioned it, “for us life will never be the same without you”

 Heartfelt! 

Image: Instagram@neetu54

She posted this heartfelt click of her sweetly posing with her son, Ranbir Kapoor

Mother-Son love

Image: Instagram@neetu54

Such a lovely family click! The Kapoor family was all smiles as they posed for the camera

Fam-Jam!

Image: Instagram@neetu54

Kapoor shared this throwback picture with Rishi Kapoor and wrote a heartwarming caption of how she misses Rishi Ji everyday! 

 Nostalgia Bound!

Image: Instagram@neetu54

Thanks to Neetu Kapoor, we see Ranbir more often because of her candid family posts! 

What Fun! 

Image: Instagram@neetu54

What an adorable family picture! She captioned this heartfelt picture as “Time Flies… Only Memories”!

 Throwback Moment! 

Image: Instagram@neetu54

She shared this beautiful picture featuring Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, RK and Ayan Mukerjee 

 Grand Click!

Image: Instagram@neetu54

The yesteryear actress posted this picture of her enjoying a swing ride happily! 

Image: Instagram@neetu54

 Full Swing! 

The evergreen actress posted a click with her Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast and thanked the audience for all the love in the caption 

Image: Instagram@neetu54

Film Blast!

The Do Dooni Chaar actress looked mesmerizing as she donned a retro look and stunned everyone! 

 Retro Touch! 

Image: Instagram@neetu54

“Are raftaa raftaa dekho. Aankh meri ladi hai
Aankh jisase ladi hai, Wo paas mere khadi hai
Mujhe janati hai jabase, Ye marti hai tabase
Mai bhi isase chori chhupe, Chahata hun tabase”

 Rafta Rafta 

Image: Instagram@aapkadharam 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here