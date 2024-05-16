Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
may 16, 2024
Candid Instagram Posts Of Neetu Kapoor
Neetu shared this beautiful picture of her and Rishi Kapoor and captioned it, “for us life will never be the same without you”
Heartfelt!
Image: Instagram@neetu54
She posted this heartfelt click of her sweetly posing with her son, Ranbir Kapoor
Mother-Son love
Image: Instagram@neetu54
Such a lovely family click! The Kapoor family was all smiles as they posed for the camera
Fam-Jam!
Image: Instagram@neetu54
Kapoor shared this throwback picture with Rishi Kapoor and wrote a heartwarming caption of how she misses Rishi Ji everyday!
Nostalgia Bound!
Image: Instagram@neetu54
Thanks to Neetu Kapoor, we see Ranbir more often because of her candid family posts!
What Fun!
Image: Instagram@neetu54
What an adorable family picture! She captioned this heartfelt picture as “Time Flies… Only Memories”!
Throwback Moment!
Image: Instagram@neetu54
She shared this beautiful picture featuring Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, RK and Ayan Mukerjee
Grand Click!
Image: Instagram@neetu54
The yesteryear actress posted this picture of her enjoying a swing ride happily!
Image: Instagram@neetu54
Full Swing!
The evergreen actress posted a click with her Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast and thanked the audience for all the love in the caption
Image: Instagram@neetu54
Film Blast!
The Do Dooni Chaar actress looked mesmerizing as she donned a retro look and stunned everyone!
Retro Touch!
Image: Instagram@neetu54
“Are raftaa raftaa dekho. Aankh meri ladi hai
Aankh jisase ladi hai, Wo paas mere khadi hai
Mujhe janati hai jabase, Ye marti hai tabase
Mai bhi isase chori chhupe, Chahata hun tabase”
Rafta Rafta
Image: Instagram@aapkadharam
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.