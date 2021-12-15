Candid pics from Vicky-Katrina's wedding
RISHIKA SHAH
DEC 15, 2021
Mehendi Love
Looks like Vicky simply cannot leave his bride’s side as they dance together
(Image: Joseph Radhik)
Dancing With The Father-In-Law
Katrina did some ‘Bhangra’ with her father-in-law during the mehendi ceremony
(Image: Joseph Radhik)
Bride & Groom’s Dance
Vicky cannot take his eyes off Kat as they dance to what seems like Punjabi music
(Image: Joseph Radhik)
Performance For The Bride
Vicky also went down on his knees with flowers and did a little performance for Kat
(Image: Joseph Radhik)
Punjabi Mundas
Vicky and his brother were in full-on dance mode at the mehendi
(Image: Joseph Radhik)
Cuteness Overloaded
Looks like the duo continued dancing while their respective families lifted them up
(Image: Joseph Radhik)
Father & Son
Vicky’s father beamed with happiness as he applied haldi on his son
(Image: Joseph Radhik)
Sunny Kaushal entertained his ‘Parjai Ji’ as her sisters held the shamiana for her
Deewar Duties
(Image: Joseph Radhik)
Vicky looked at his bride with heart eyes as she filled his face with haldi
Immense Love
(Image: Joseph Radhik)
This candid picture of Kat finally putting the varmala on her groom is our favourite!
Varmala Ceremony
(Image: Joseph Radhik)
The bride and groom were all smiles as they took their pheras hand-in-hand
Hand-In-Hand
(Image: Joseph Radhik)
Kat’s sisters broke the stereotypes as they held her shamiana which is usually done by the brothers
Sister Love
(Image: Joseph Radhik)
Vicky was seen smiling ear-to-ear as he saw his bride walking the aisle towards him
Awaited Moment
(Image: Joseph Radhik)
