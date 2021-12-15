Candid pics from Vicky-Katrina's wedding

DEC 15, 2021

Mehendi Love

Looks like Vicky simply cannot leave his bride’s side as they dance together

(Image: Joseph Radhik)

Dancing With The Father-In-Law

Katrina did some ‘Bhangra’ with her father-in-law during the mehendi ceremony

(Image: Joseph Radhik) 

Bride & Groom’s Dance

Vicky cannot take his eyes off Kat as they dance to what seems like Punjabi music

(Image: Joseph Radhik) 

Performance For The Bride 

Vicky also went down on his knees with flowers and did a little performance for Kat

(Image: Joseph Radhik) 

Punjabi Mundas

Vicky and his brother were in full-on dance mode at the mehendi

(Image: Joseph Radhik)

Cuteness Overloaded

Looks like the duo continued dancing while their respective families lifted them up

(Image: Joseph Radhik)

Father & Son

Vicky’s father beamed with happiness as he applied haldi on his son

(Image: Joseph Radhik) 

Sunny Kaushal entertained his ‘Parjai Ji’ as her sisters held the shamiana for her

Deewar Duties

(Image: Joseph Radhik) 

Vicky looked at his bride with heart eyes as she filled his face with haldi

Immense Love

(Image: Joseph Radhik) 

This candid picture of Kat finally putting the varmala on her groom is our favourite!

Varmala Ceremony

(Image: Joseph Radhik) 

The bride and groom were all smiles as they took their pheras hand-in-hand

Hand-In-Hand

(Image: Joseph Radhik) 

Kat’s sisters broke the stereotypes as they held her shamiana which is usually done by the brothers

Sister Love

(Image: Joseph Radhik) 

Vicky was seen smiling ear-to-ear as he saw his bride walking the aisle towards him

Awaited Moment

(Image: Joseph Radhik) 

