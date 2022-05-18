Entertainment

May 18, 2022

Cannes 2022: Everything to know

Cannes 2022 Dates

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will run from May 17, 2022 to May 28, 2022, this year

This year's jury members for the prestigious film festival include Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Trinca, Ladj Ly, Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier

Jury Members

Several Indian celebs including Deepika Padukone will walk the red carpet including  Helly Shah, Pooja Hegde, Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, and Tamannaah Bhatia

Indian Celebs

49 movies will be screened at the film festival including Michel Hazanavicius' Z Final Cut, which will be opening the festival

Screenings

Indian movies to be screened at the festival include Bailadila by Shailendra Sahu, Baghjan by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia, Follower by Harshad Nalawade, Shivamma by Jai Shankar

Indian Films

A new release screened at the festival will be bestowed with the Palme d'Or honour which previously was won by Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite, Martin Scorcese's Taxi Driver and more

Palme d'Or

According to reports, masks will not be necessary indoors but will be encouraged at the event. No proof of testing or immunisation will be required to attend the event

COVID Protocols

Vincent Lindon is the President of the jury, who will be announcing the winners of the festival on May 28, 2022

President of Jury

India is the Country of Honour at Cannes 2022 and the Indian delegation will be walking the red carpet at the prestigious event

Country of Honour

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a special message saying he was delighted over the country's participation as Country of Honour at the Cannes Film festival this year

PM Modi's message

