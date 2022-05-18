Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
May 18, 2022
Cannes 2022: Everything to know
Cannes 2022 Dates
The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will run from May 17, 2022 to May 28, 2022, this year
This year's jury members for the prestigious film festival include Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Trinca, Ladj Ly, Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier
Jury Members
Several Indian celebs including Deepika Padukone will walk the red carpet including Helly Shah, Pooja Hegde, Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, and Tamannaah Bhatia
Indian Celebs
49 movies will be screened at the film festival including Michel Hazanavicius' Z Final Cut, which will be opening the festival
Screenings
Indian movies to be screened at the festival include Bailadila by Shailendra Sahu, Baghjan by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia, Follower by Harshad Nalawade, Shivamma by Jai Shankar
Indian Films
A new release screened at the festival will be bestowed with the Palme d'Or honour which previously was won by Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite, Martin Scorcese's Taxi Driver and more
Palme d'Or
According to reports, masks will not be necessary indoors but will be encouraged at the event. No proof of testing or immunisation will be required to attend the event
COVID Protocols
Vincent Lindon is the President of the jury, who will be announcing the winners of the festival on May 28, 2022
President of Jury
India is the Country of Honour at Cannes 2022 and the Indian delegation will be walking the red carpet at the prestigious event
Country of Honour
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a special message saying he was delighted over the country's participation as Country of Honour at the Cannes Film festival this year
PM Modi's message
