MAY 20, 2022
Cannes 2022 Looks: Aishwarya to Deepika
|
Deepika’s sequined striped short dress
Image: Getty Images
Deepika’s first picture that came from the Cannes Film Festival was this short sequined dress. It had white borders and made the actress look gorgeous
Aishwarya in pink
Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram
Aishwarya looked classy in an all-pink attire. She wore a pink blazer over pink pants
Hina can be seen striking a captivating pose as she exudes grace and panache in her ruched red gown
Image: Hina Khan Insgtagram
Hina setting fire in her red gown
Pooja Hegde left all her fans stumped with her peach gown that had feathers completely below her waist. We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her
Pooja slaying in a feather gown
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Image: Pinkvilla Instagram
Tamannaah looking like a goddess
For her second-day red carpet look, Tamannaah went for an all-black glittery, dramatic look that just suited her too much
Image: Getty Images
Madhavan looks dapper as always and can easily get the heart racing of all his fans in this black tux look
R Madhavan’s royal tuxedo look
Image: Getty Images
Nawaz made quite a fashion statement on the red carpet with his black tuxedo look
Nawazuddin looking dapper in a black tux
Image: Helly Shah Instagram
For her first-ever appearance, Helly wore a green-hued ensemble with a risque thigh-high slit and styled it with utmost perfection
Helly’s sexy look
Image: Getty Images
The gorgeous diva made jaws drop as she donned a pristine white gown for her first appearance. The gown featured a long tulle
Urvashi’s princess gown
Image: Getty Images
DP left us all stunned with her saree look and gave major retro vibes in this sequined saree, thick eye liner, and tube neck blouse
Deepika, the retro queen
