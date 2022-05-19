Entertainment

Cannes 2022 Looks: Aishwarya to Deepika

|

Deepika’s sequined striped short dress

Image: Getty Images

Deepika’s first picture that came from the Cannes Film Festival was this short sequined dress. It had white borders and made the actress look gorgeous

Aishwarya in pink

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

Aishwarya looked classy in an all-pink attire. She wore a pink blazer over pink pants

Hina can be seen striking a captivating pose as she exudes grace and panache in her ruched red gown

Image: Hina Khan Insgtagram

Hina setting fire in her red gown

Pooja Hegde left all her fans stumped with her peach gown that had feathers completely below her waist. We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her

Pooja slaying in a feather gown

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Image: Pinkvilla Instagram

Tamannaah looking like a goddess

For her second-day red carpet look, Tamannaah went for an all-black glittery, dramatic look that just suited her too much

Image: Getty Images

Madhavan looks dapper as always and can easily get the heart racing of all his fans in this black tux look

R Madhavan’s royal tuxedo look

Image: Getty Images

Nawaz made quite a fashion statement on the red carpet with his black tuxedo look

Nawazuddin looking dapper in a black tux

Image: Helly Shah Instagram

For her first-ever appearance, Helly wore a green-hued ensemble with a risque thigh-high slit and styled it with utmost perfection

Helly’s sexy look

Image: Getty Images

The gorgeous diva made jaws drop as she donned a pristine white gown for her first appearance. The gown featured a long tulle

Urvashi’s princess gown 

Image: Getty Images

DP left us all stunned with her saree look and gave major retro vibes in this sequined saree, thick eye liner, and tube neck blouse

Deepika, the retro queen

