Cardi B’s quotes on parenting

Itisha Arya

MAY 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Cardi B revealed she was taking her time to learn the ropes on motherhood. She said, “I just want to learn how to be a mom. I want to enjoy every single second of it."

Kulture Club

Image: Getty Images

“When parents say “If you wake the baby up YOU PUTTING HER BACK TO SLEEP!” I feel that,” she wrote alongside a huff-and-puff face emoji on July 13, 2018

Sleeping Babies

Image: Getty Images

Cardi revealed that she would be pulling out of her tour with Bruno Mars in order to be at home with her daughter. “I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing."

Mother Knows Best

Image: Getty Images

When a fan asked the rapper how it feels to be a mom in July 2018, she noted it was "hard to explain" but gushed, "Its beautiful how fast mother instinct kicks in."

Blessed

Image: Getty Images

Nearly three weeks after giving birth, the new mommy seemed to be struggling. “I can’t really move my legs, you know what I’m saying? I’m f***cked up in the game right now.”

Taking Her Time

Image: Getty Images

The rapper famous for her wild nail art told her fans she was switching up her look to better suit her child. “I changed my nail shape from pointy to square so i won’t hurt my baby."

Details

Image: Getty Images

The former TV personality admitted she still wasn’t feeling like herself nearly a month after giving birth. “This postpartum sh*t is annoying."

All the Feels

Image: Getty Images

After returning from a trip, Cardi complained that her baby was keeping her up. In a video, Kulture makes cute noises as her tired mommy gently tells her, “You need to go to sleep."

Jet Lagged Vibes

Image: Getty Images

A few days later, Cardi was in better spirits. She said, “I really love this little girl she really is everything.”

Admiring the View

Image: Getty Images

Cardi admitted that her body hadn’t bounced back as quickly as she had hoped. "Feel like I could work out and my stomach will go back to what it used to be but I don’t feel like it."

Post-Baby Body

