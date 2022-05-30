Heading 3
Cardi B’s quotes on parenting
Itisha Arya
MAY 30, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Cardi B revealed she was taking her time to learn the ropes on motherhood. She said, “I just want to learn how to be a mom. I want to enjoy every single second of it."
Kulture Club
Image: Getty Images
“When parents say “If you wake the baby up YOU PUTTING HER BACK TO SLEEP!” I feel that,” she wrote alongside a huff-and-puff face emoji on July 13, 2018
Sleeping Babies
Image: Getty Images
Cardi revealed that she would be pulling out of her tour with Bruno Mars in order to be at home with her daughter. “I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing."
Mother Knows Best
Image: Getty Images
When a fan asked the rapper how it feels to be a mom in July 2018, she noted it was "hard to explain" but gushed, "Its beautiful how fast mother instinct kicks in."
Blessed
Image: Getty Images
Nearly three weeks after giving birth, the new mommy seemed to be struggling. “I can’t really move my legs, you know what I’m saying? I’m f***cked up in the game right now.”
Taking Her Time
Image: Getty Images
The rapper famous for her wild nail art told her fans she was switching up her look to better suit her child. “I changed my nail shape from pointy to square so i won’t hurt my baby."
Details
Image: Getty Images
The former TV personality admitted she still wasn’t feeling like herself nearly a month after giving birth. “This postpartum sh*t is annoying."
All the Feels
Image: Getty Images
After returning from a trip, Cardi complained that her baby was keeping her up. In a video, Kulture makes cute noises as her tired mommy gently tells her, “You need to go to sleep."
Jet Lagged Vibes
Image: Getty Images
A few days later, Cardi was in better spirits. She said, “I really love this little girl she really is everything.”
Admiring the View
Image: Getty Images
Cardi admitted that her body hadn’t bounced back as quickly as she had hoped. "Feel like I could work out and my stomach will go back to what it used to be but I don’t feel like it."
Post-Baby Body
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Priyanka Chopra's sunglasses collection