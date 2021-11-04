nov 4, 2021
Career timeline of Milind Soman
Milind Soman began his career as a model and rose to the top of the industry in the ‘90s
The supermodel appeared in Alisha Chinai's song video, Made in India, in 1995. In the same year, he marked his first appearance on television with A Mouthful of Sky
Later, he starred as the lead in the Indian science fiction TV series Captain Vyom, as well as the TV series Sea Hawks
In 2000, he made his Bollywood debut in Esmayeel Shroff's directorial Tarkieb
Following that, he also appeared in a string of films, such as 16 December, Jodi Breakers, Bheja Fry, Bajirao Mastani, and others
He also tried his hands on film production and worked on Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and the television series, Ghost Bana Dost
He has actively been a part of reality shows. In 2010, he appeared in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 3
For the past few years, he has served as a judge on MTV's reality show India's Next Top Model
In 2019, the supermodel appeared as Dr. Aamir Warsi in the Amazon Prime series ‘Four More Shots Please!’
Following that, he appeared in the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 web series Paurashpur
In 2021, he was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's Tamil flick Doctor
