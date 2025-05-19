Heading 3
Rashi Desai
Lifestyle
MAY 19, 2025
Casual dressing ft. Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra in a white t-shirt and a black jacket is enough to make anyone melt. The actor looks sharp as ever in a clean hairdo and minimal accessories.
Sharp as Ever
Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
The Shershah star donned an all-black ensemble and he stuns in a t-shirt and a suede jacket. The father-to-be is surely a fashion icon for the upcoming generation.
Black Never Looked Better
Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Planning for an outing with friends? Why not get a glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra’s all-too-casual look? The actor looks relaxed in a white tee and red checkered shirt.
Classic
Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra clearly makes the simplest clothes look pretty. The actor’s cruise outfit is one to have in the wardrobe. The blue and white combination can never go wrong.
Casual Can Be Cool Too
Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
The movie star donned a red printed shirt with white pants and it looks classy as well as relaxed. The ensemble paired with black glasses and white shoes can definitely get one a lot of compliments.
All Thing Prints
Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra’s all-white look has his fans crushing hard on him. The Bollywood star donned a knit jacket over a t-shirt and though simple, looks gorgeous.
Vision in White
Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
The Yodha star in a green and brown outfit can easily make your heart race. Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in an olive green t-shirt with a similar-colored jacket. The actor completed his look with sunglasses and a minimal neck chain.
Green Flag Alert
Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra proves why he is the hottest in the industry. The actor stuns in an all-denim look. The ensemble looks perfect for dates or even a casual family outing.
Dapper in Denim
Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Brown seems to be the color for Sidharth Malhotra. The actor looked dapper in earthy colors as he got clicked. The movie star’s ensemble can be copied to either grab a nice dinner or otherwise, too.
Charismatic is the Word
Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra’s all-black ensemble is one of the easiest to recreate. The actor dons a t-shirt with huge print on it, black jeans and a leather jacket.
If Only Looks Could Kill
Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
