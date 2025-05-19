Heading 3

Rashi Desai

 Lifestyle

MAY 19, 2025

Casual dressing ft. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra in a white t-shirt and a black jacket is enough to make anyone melt. The actor looks sharp as ever in a clean hairdo and minimal accessories.

Sharp as Ever

Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

The Shershah star donned an all-black ensemble and he stuns in a t-shirt and a suede jacket. The father-to-be is surely a fashion icon for the upcoming generation. 

Black Never Looked Better

Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Planning for an outing with friends? Why not get a glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra’s all-too-casual look? The actor looks relaxed in a white tee and red checkered shirt. 

Classic

Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra clearly makes the simplest clothes look pretty. The actor’s cruise outfit is one to have in the wardrobe. The blue and white combination can never go wrong.

Casual Can Be Cool Too

Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

The movie star donned a red printed shirt with white pants and it looks classy as well as relaxed. The ensemble paired with black glasses and white shoes can definitely get one a lot of compliments. 

All Thing Prints

Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra’s all-white look has his fans crushing hard on him. The Bollywood star donned a knit jacket over a t-shirt and though simple, looks gorgeous.

Vision in White

Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

The Yodha star in a green and brown outfit can easily make your heart race. Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in an olive green t-shirt with a similar-colored jacket. The actor completed his look with sunglasses and a minimal neck chain.

Green Flag Alert

Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra proves why he is the hottest in the industry. The actor stuns in an all-denim look. The ensemble looks perfect for dates or even a casual family outing.

Dapper in Denim

Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Brown seems to be the color for Sidharth Malhotra. The actor looked dapper in earthy colors as he got clicked. The movie star’s ensemble can be copied to either grab a nice dinner or otherwise, too. 

Charismatic is the Word

Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra’s all-black ensemble is one of the easiest to recreate. The actor dons a t-shirt with huge print on it, black jeans and a leather jacket.

If Only Looks Could Kill

Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

