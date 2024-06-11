Heading 3
JUNE 11, 2024
Catch Sara Ali Khan Movies on OTT
Sara Ali Khan paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. The cop drama is available to watch on Zee5
Simmba
Sara Ali Khan's recently released movie Ae Watan Mere Watan - the true story of Usha Mehta is streaming on Prime Video. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi in the movie
Ae Watan Mere Watan
Sara Ali Khan made waves with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke last year. Co-starring Vicky Kaushal, the romantic comedy is now available to stream on JioCinema
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Kedarnath, the debut movie of Sara Ali Khan, is available to stream on JioCinema. The romantic drama stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the key role
Kedarnath
Sara Ali Khan's Murder Mubarak is an investigative mystery drama. The movie, starring an ensemble cast, is available on Netflix
Murder Mubarak
It is a mystery thriller drama starring Sara Ali Khan along with Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda, and Akshaye Oberoi. The movie is available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Gaslight
Directed by Anand L Rai, Atrangi Re is the most shining feather in Sara Ali Khan's filmography. The movie boasts an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar
Atrangi Re
Love Aaj Kal is an Imtiaz Ali film that stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead while Randeep Hooda plays a cameo. Streaming on Netflix
Love Aaj Kal
Sara Ali Khan stars opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's Coolie No. The comedy-drama is available on Prime Video
Coolie No. 1
Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Sky Force, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya
What's Next?
