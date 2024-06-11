Heading 3

JUNE 11, 2024

Catch Sara Ali Khan Movies on OTT 


Sara Ali Khan paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. The cop drama is available to watch on Zee5 

Simmba 

Image source- Imdb

Image source- Imdb

Sara Ali Khan's recently released movie Ae Watan Mere Watan - the true story of Usha Mehta is streaming on Prime Video. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi in the movie 

Ae Watan Mere Watan 

Sara Ali Khan made waves with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke last year. Co-starring Vicky Kaushal, the romantic comedy is now available to stream on JioCinema

Image source- Imdb

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 

Kedarnath, the debut movie of Sara Ali Khan, is available to stream on JioCinema. The romantic drama stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the key role 

Image source- Imdb

Kedarnath 

Sara Ali Khan's Murder Mubarak is an investigative mystery drama. The movie, starring an ensemble cast, is available on Netflix 

Image source- Imdb

Murder Mubarak 

It is a mystery thriller drama starring Sara Ali Khan along with Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda, and Akshaye Oberoi. The movie is available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Image source- Imdb

Gaslight 

Directed by Anand L Rai, Atrangi Re is the most shining feather in Sara Ali Khan's filmography. The movie boasts an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar 

 Atrangi Re 

Image source- Imdb

Love Aaj Kal is an Imtiaz Ali film that stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead while Randeep Hooda plays a cameo. Streaming on Netflix 

 Love Aaj Kal 

Image source- Imdb

Sara Ali Khan stars opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's Coolie No. The comedy-drama is available on Prime Video 

 Coolie No. 1 

Image source- Imdb

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Sky Force, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya

 What's Next? 

Image source- Imdb

