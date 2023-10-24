Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
OCTOBER 24, 2023
Catching up with Friends
The six main characters' personalities resonated with people and made them feel connected
Relatable characters
Image: imdb
The show explores different themes of love, friendship, and adult challenges
Different themes
Image: imdb
Friends is known for its humour, witty one-liners, and comic timing of characters is still appreciated
Hilarious humor
Image: imdb
The show introduced various catchphrases like “How you doin’?” and “We were on a break”
Memorable catchphrases
Image: imdb
Friends evokes nostalgia because it reminds us of our own experiences and friendships
Nostalgia
Image: imdb
The show about friends as a family is a go-to-choice of many fans
Comfort show
Image: imdb
The believable chemistry between the six main characters made the show more appealing
Strong cast
Image: imdb
The show’s coffee shop setting, Central Perk has become an iconic location in the series for friends to sit, chat, and spend time together the series
Iconic coffee shop
Image: imdb
The show has a simple storyline without any complex drama, making it the most binge-watched series
Easy to watch
Image: imdb
