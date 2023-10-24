Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment 

OCTOBER 24, 2023

Catching up with Friends

The six main characters' personalities resonated with people and made them feel connected

Relatable characters

Image: imdb

The show explores different themes of love, friendship, and adult challenges

Different themes

Image: imdb

Friends is known for its humour, witty one-liners, and comic timing of characters is still appreciated

Hilarious humor

Image: imdb

The show introduced various catchphrases like “How you doin’?” and “We were on a break”

Memorable catchphrases

Image: imdb

Friends evokes nostalgia because it reminds us of our own experiences and friendships

 Nostalgia

Image: imdb

The show about friends as a family is a go-to-choice of many fans

Comfort show

Image: imdb

The believable chemistry between the six main characters made the show more appealing

Strong cast

Image: imdb

The show’s coffee shop setting, Central Perk has become an iconic location in the series for friends to sit, chat, and spend time together the series 

 Iconic coffee shop

Image: imdb

The show has a simple storyline without any complex drama, making it the most binge-watched series

Easy to watch

Image: imdb

