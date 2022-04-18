Entertainment

Celeb-approved wedding destinations

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The couple got married at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, India. The royal fort is known for its architectural charm and beautiful landscapes

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

They flew all the way to Italy and celebrated their big day at Lake Como. Set against the foothills of the Alps, this upscale resort area has stunning sceneries

‘Virushka’ got married in Tuscany which is situated in central Italy. This destination has a picturesque landscape and vintage architecture

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Katrina tied the knot with Vicky at Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, India. It is a beautiful 14th-century fort and is a treat for travellers

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actor tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart at The Mansion House Resort in Alibaug. This location has high walls, turrets, beaches and water canons

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

'Dhak Dhak' girl got married to Dr Nene at Laguna Beach, California. This city has several tourist attractions

Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene

Image: Milind Soman Instagram

Milind and Ankit had a dreamy wedding with a backdrop of an amazing waterfall in Spain. With historic monuments and numerous museums, Spain is a perfect wedding destination

Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar

Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram

Kunal chose Seychelles to get married to Naina. The island is a natural paradise and a perfect destination to get hitched

Kunal Kapoor-Naina Bachchan

Image: Rannvijay Singha Instagram

They hosted their wedding reception in Mombasa in Kenya. This town is known as white and blue city in Kenya and is a perfect place for nature lovers

Rannvijay Singha-Prianka Singha

Image: Hazel Keech Instagram 

They got married in Goa, India. The blue waters, beautiful weather, and beaches add to the destination’s charm

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech

