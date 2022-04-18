Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
APR 18, 2022
Celeb-approved wedding destinations
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The couple got married at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, India. The royal fort is known for its architectural charm and beautiful landscapes
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
They flew all the way to Italy and celebrated their big day at Lake Como. Set against the foothills of the Alps, this upscale resort area has stunning sceneries
‘Virushka’ got married in Tuscany which is situated in central Italy. This destination has a picturesque landscape and vintage architecture
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli
Katrina tied the knot with Vicky at Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, India. It is a beautiful 14th-century fort and is a treat for travellers
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actor tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart at The Mansion House Resort in Alibaug. This location has high walls, turrets, beaches and water canons
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
'Dhak Dhak' girl got married to Dr Nene at Laguna Beach, California. This city has several tourist attractions
Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene
Image: Milind Soman Instagram
Milind and Ankit had a dreamy wedding with a backdrop of an amazing waterfall in Spain. With historic monuments and numerous museums, Spain is a perfect wedding destination
Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar
Image: Kunal Kapoor Instagram
Kunal chose Seychelles to get married to Naina. The island is a natural paradise and a perfect destination to get hitched
Kunal Kapoor-Naina Bachchan
Image: Rannvijay Singha Instagram
They hosted their wedding reception in Mombasa in Kenya. This town is known as white and blue city in Kenya and is a perfect place for nature lovers
Rannvijay Singha-Prianka Singha
Image: Hazel Keech Instagram
They got married in Goa, India. The blue waters, beautiful weather, and beaches add to the destination’s charm
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech
