Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

Entertainment 

MAR 18, 2023

Celeb couples active on social media 

It has been more than a year since the rumors of them dating came out. The couple keeps posting pictures with each other on their socials along with friends and family

Source: Saba Azad Instagram

Saba Azad - Hrithik Roshan

Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

The pair have been dating since ages and have has been married for the past 8 years. You’ll see them posting about each other often on social media

Soha Ali Khan - Kunal Kemmu

The couple has been married for more than a year 

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif

These newly-weds posted a picture of their first Holi together

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani 

Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Mira Kapoor- Shahid Kapoor

The couple has been going strong for 8 years now with 2 kids - Misha and Zain

Ayushmann and Tahira have been in love since college. Been through thick and thin together, the couple dedicates a post for each other every now and then

Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana- Tahira Kashyap

Riteish and Genelia who have now been married for 11 years have the most fun and enjoyable social media accounts

Source: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh - Genelia

Sonam and Anand had a fairytale romance with each other. Check their socials for some good old romantic love

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

They are everyone’s ideal couple and together they make one of Bollywood’s hottest couples

Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone

Arjun and Malaika have been head over heels for each other since 2019. Both of them are very active on social media

Source: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here