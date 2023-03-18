MAR 18, 2023
Celeb couples active on social media
It has been more than a year since the rumors of them dating came out. The couple keeps posting pictures with each other on their socials along with friends and family
Source: Saba Azad Instagram
Saba Azad - Hrithik Roshan
Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
The pair have been dating since ages and have has been married for the past 8 years. You’ll see them posting about each other often on social media
Soha Ali Khan - Kunal Kemmu
The couple has been married for more than a year
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif
These newly-weds posted a picture of their first Holi together
Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani
Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Mira Kapoor- Shahid Kapoor
The couple has been going strong for 8 years now with 2 kids - Misha and Zain
Ayushmann and Tahira have been in love since college. Been through thick and thin together, the couple dedicates a post for each other every now and then
Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana- Tahira Kashyap
Riteish and Genelia who have now been married for 11 years have the most fun and enjoyable social media accounts
Source: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
Riteish Deshmukh - Genelia
Sonam and Anand had a fairytale romance with each other. Check their socials for some good old romantic love
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
They are everyone’s ideal couple and together they make one of Bollywood’s hottest couples
Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone
Arjun and Malaika have been head over heels for each other since 2019. Both of them are very active on social media
Source: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora
