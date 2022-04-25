Entertainment

Surabhi Redkar

April 25, 2022



Celeb Couples: Famous lawsuits

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 

Image: Getty Images

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got divorced after being married for 2 years. Currently, the two are fighting each other in court for a USD 100 million defamation suit

From custody battles to lawsuits over their shared winery, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been involved in several legal battles. The duo were declared legally single in April 2019

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Sofia Vergara and her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb were involved in a lengthy legal battle over her frozen embryos which eventually the actress won in February 2021

Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb

Image: Getty Images

The duo parted ways in May 2019 following which FKA Twigs sued Shia LaBeouf for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress

Image: Getty Images

FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

Image: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce battle got ugly over custody of their two kids and spousal support. Kelly was ordered to pay over USD 1.3 million in child support

Image: Getty Images

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli had pleaded guilty in the admissions scandal involving their daughters. The duo also served jail time in the college bribery case

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian married Kris Humphries for 72 days and after their split, Kris filed for an annulment citing "fraud” and claimed that Kardashian married him solely for TV ratings

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Image: Getty Images

Madonna and Guy Ritchie fought a nasty divorce battle after the couple ended their marriage in 2008. Guy reportedly received USD 92 million divorce settlement

Madonna and Guy Ritchie

Image: Getty Images

Channing Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan went through a rough legal battle over splitting assets and child support, nearly for two years after they divorced

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Image: Getty Images

Rob Kardashian recently dismissed his years-long assault lawsuit against ex Blac Chyna. He had sued Chyna in September 2017 claiming she tried to strangle him with a charging chord

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna 

