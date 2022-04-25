Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
April 25, 2022
Heading 3
Celeb Couples: Famous lawsuits
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
Image: Getty Images
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got divorced after being married for 2 years. Currently, the two are fighting each other in court for a USD 100 million defamation suit
From custody battles to lawsuits over their shared winery, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been involved in several legal battles. The duo were declared legally single in April 2019
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Sofia Vergara and her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb were involved in a lengthy legal battle over her frozen embryos which eventually the actress won in February 2021
Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb
Image: Getty Images
The duo parted ways in May 2019 following which FKA Twigs sued Shia LaBeouf for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress
Image: Getty Images
FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
Image: Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce battle got ugly over custody of their two kids and spousal support. Kelly was ordered to pay over USD 1.3 million in child support
Image: Getty Images
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli had pleaded guilty in the admissions scandal involving their daughters. The duo also served jail time in the college bribery case
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian married Kris Humphries for 72 days and after their split, Kris filed for an annulment citing "fraud” and claimed that Kardashian married him solely for TV ratings
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries
Image: Getty Images
Madonna and Guy Ritchie fought a nasty divorce battle after the couple ended their marriage in 2008. Guy reportedly received USD 92 million divorce settlement
Madonna and Guy Ritchie
Image: Getty Images
Channing Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan went through a rough legal battle over splitting assets and child support, nearly for two years after they divorced
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan
Image: Getty Images
Rob Kardashian recently dismissed his years-long assault lawsuit against ex Blac Chyna. He had sued Chyna in September 2017 claiming she tried to strangle him with a charging chord
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Bella Hadid and Gigi Best moments