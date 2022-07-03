Heading 3

​​Celeb couples with huge age gaps

Ryan and Blake are one of the most-loved couples in Hollywood and despite their 11-year age gap, the duo continue to prove there's no one as committed as them

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share an age gap of ten years but looking at how smitten the duo are with one another, it hardly matters

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Alexandra and Andrew recently tied the knot and the couple who share a 17-year age gap make a dreamy couple who look happily drenched in love

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been together for over 20 years and the couple who share an age difference of 12 years prove how love comes above all

Beyonce and Jay-Z

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance has been the talk of the town. While Kim is 13 years older to Pete Davidson, their love story is nothing short of a fairytale

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari share an age difference of 12 years but it hasn't affected the adorable couple's dynamic

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

George and Amal's 17-year age gap hasn't stopped them from becoming one of Hollywood's beloved couples who define love and commitment

George and Amal Clooney

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been going strong for over six years and their 25-year age gap doesn't even come to mind when the duo come together

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Holland Taylor is 32 years older than girlfriend Sarah Paulson but the couple's adorable bond makes their age difference insignificant

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor 

Alec Baldwin is 26 years older than his wife Hilaria Baldwin. The duo are parents to six kids and currently expecting their seventh child together

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

