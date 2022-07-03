Heading 3
Celeb couples with huge age gaps
JULY 04, 2022
Ryan and Blake are one of the most-loved couples in Hollywood and despite their 11-year age gap, the duo continue to prove there's no one as committed as them
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share an age gap of ten years but looking at how smitten the duo are with one another, it hardly matters
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Alexandra and Andrew recently tied the knot and the couple who share a 17-year age gap make a dreamy couple who look happily drenched in love
Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form
Beyonce and Jay-Z have been together for over 20 years and the couple who share an age difference of 12 years prove how love comes above all
Beyonce and Jay-Z
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance has been the talk of the town. While Kim is 13 years older to Pete Davidson, their love story is nothing short of a fairytale
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari share an age difference of 12 years but it hasn't affected the adorable couple's dynamic
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
George and Amal's 17-year age gap hasn't stopped them from becoming one of Hollywood's beloved couples who define love and commitment
George and Amal Clooney
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been going strong for over six years and their 25-year age gap doesn't even come to mind when the duo come together
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Holland Taylor is 32 years older than girlfriend Sarah Paulson but the couple's adorable bond makes their age difference insignificant
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
Alec Baldwin is 26 years older than his wife Hilaria Baldwin. The duo are parents to six kids and currently expecting their seventh child together
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
