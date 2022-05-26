Entertainment

May 26, 2022

Celeb Couples: Iconic Cannes looks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas after tying the knot in 2018, walked the red carpet at Cannes 2019 as a married couple in stunning looks sporting white outfits

The 2014 Cannes Film Festival which marked Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's debut appearance as a married couple for the festival remains iconic to this day

Image: Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

George and Amal Clooney made a picture-perfect couple as they walked the red carpet for Cannes 2016 soaked in love and laughs

George Clooney and Amal Clooney

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt with Jennifer Aniston attend the 57th Cannes Film Festival screening of the film Troy before their eventual split in 2005

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Image: Getty Images

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem walked the Cannes red carpet looking every bit of happy and beautiful and this photo is proof of that

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Image: Getty Images

Pregnant Angelina Jolie attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2008 alongside Brad Pitt. The couple eventually parted ways in 2016

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Image: Getty Images

Charlize Theron and Sean Penn who dated between 2013 to 2015 also walked the Cannes red carpet together before splitting up

Charlize Theron and Sean Penn

Image: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban were the picture of love as they packed on the PDA during the 70th Cannes Film Festival

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban 

Image: Getty Images

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied had all eyes on them as they walked the famed red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in 2015

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Image: Getty Images

Elton John and David Furnish walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in 2019 for the premiere of Rocketman

Elton John and David Furnish

