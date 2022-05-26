Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
May 26, 2022
Heading 3
Celeb Couples: Iconic Cannes looks
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas after tying the knot in 2018, walked the red carpet at Cannes 2019 as a married couple in stunning looks sporting white outfits
The 2014 Cannes Film Festival which marked Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's debut appearance as a married couple for the festival remains iconic to this day
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
George and Amal Clooney made a picture-perfect couple as they walked the red carpet for Cannes 2016 soaked in love and laughs
George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt with Jennifer Aniston attend the 57th Cannes Film Festival screening of the film Troy before their eventual split in 2005
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
Image: Getty Images
Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem walked the Cannes red carpet looking every bit of happy and beautiful and this photo is proof of that
Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem
Image: Getty Images
Pregnant Angelina Jolie attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2008 alongside Brad Pitt. The couple eventually parted ways in 2016
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Image: Getty Images
Charlize Theron and Sean Penn who dated between 2013 to 2015 also walked the Cannes red carpet together before splitting up
Charlize Theron and Sean Penn
Image: Getty Images
Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban were the picture of love as they packed on the PDA during the 70th Cannes Film Festival
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Image: Getty Images
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied had all eyes on them as they walked the famed red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in 2015
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied
Image: Getty Images
Elton John and David Furnish walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in 2019 for the premiere of Rocketman
Elton John and David Furnish
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kravis Wedding Inside details