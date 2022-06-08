Heading 3

Celeb Couples: Iconic red carpet debuts

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 10, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021, one of the best moments was the couple's red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival

Bennifer 2.0

Image: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made their relationship red carpet official at the Met Gala in 2018 where they colour-coordinated in black outfits

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Met Gala as the power couple made a late entry at the event

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson left everyone surprised as the newbie couple made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner event

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Image: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik after confirming their relationship on social media made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2016  Met Gala. The couple split in 2021

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Image: Getty Images

Two years after officially becoming husband and wife, Ryan and Blake made their red carpet as a couple at the Met Gala 2014

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Image: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis made their red carpet debut at the MTV VMAs in September 2021 and got engaged a month later

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Image: IMDb

The ex-couple made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 51st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 1999 and it will always remain a memorable one

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Image: Getty Images

The London premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home marked Tom Holland and Zendaya's red carpet debut as a couple

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Image: Getty Images

Stranger Things star made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at BAFTA Awards 2022 and the couple looked beyond adorable

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

