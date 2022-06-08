Heading 3
Celeb Couples: Iconic red carpet debuts
Surabhi Redkar
JUNE 10, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021, one of the best moments was the couple's red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival
Bennifer 2.0
Image: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made their relationship red carpet official at the Met Gala in 2018 where they colour-coordinated in black outfits
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Image: Getty Images
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Met Gala as the power couple made a late entry at the event
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson left everyone surprised as the newbie couple made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner event
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Image: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik after confirming their relationship on social media made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2016 Met Gala. The couple split in 2021
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
Image: Getty Images
Two years after officially becoming husband and wife, Ryan and Blake made their red carpet as a couple at the Met Gala 2014
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Image: Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis made their red carpet debut at the MTV VMAs in September 2021 and got engaged a month later
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Image: IMDb
The ex-couple made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 51st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 1999 and it will always remain a memorable one
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
Image: Getty Images
The London premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home marked Tom Holland and Zendaya's red carpet debut as a couple
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Image: Getty Images
Stranger Things star made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at BAFTA Awards 2022 and the couple looked beyond adorable
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
